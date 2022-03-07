Rogers and EORN extend 5G access in 10 Eastern Ontario communities

Telecommunications giant Rogers and the Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN) have extended 5G access to 10 communities in Eastern Ontario.

Rogers 5G network is now available in the following communities:

Elizabethtown-Kitley

Petawawa

Greater Napanee

Russell

Hawkesbury

Selwyn

Mississippi Mills

South Glengarry

Pembroke

South Stormont

The expansion is part of a $300 million public-private partnership to close the digital divide in Eastern Ontario. EORN, Rogers, the federal government, and the Province of Ontario are partners on the project. Details were first introduced in March 2021.

“Our Government is proud to partner with the Government of Ontario to connect ten additional communities in Eastern Ontario to a strong and reliable 5G network,” MP Francis Drouin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture, said in a statement.

“These communities will now have access to an improved cellular connection, allowing residents and businesses to access important essential services wherever they are.”

The investment has already impacted eight communities, including Lindsay, Perth, and Peterborough. At completion, the project will have 300 new cell towers, update 300 pre-existing sites, and deliver mobile connectivity to 113 municipalities and Indigenous communities.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: EORN and Rogers