Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [March 15-21]

Amazon Prime Video
Genius: Aretha
The third season of National Geographic’s Genius anthology period drama series focuses on iconic singer-songwriter Aretha Franklin.
Genius: Aretha was developed by Suzan-Lori Parks (Topdog/Underdog) and stars Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story) and David Cross (Arrested Development).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: March 21st, 2021 via StackTV (first two episodes, two new episodes every Sunday)
Genre: Biographical drama
Runtime: Eight episodes (individual length TBA)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 85 percent (based on 13 reviews)
Stream Genius: Aretha here. Note that a $12.99 CAD/month StackTV subscription is required.
The Stand [Amazon Exclusive]
After a pandemic decimates almost all of humanity, the few survivors break off into two groups for one final confrontation.
Based on Stephen King’s 1978 novel of the same name, The Stand was developed by Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) and Benjamin Cavell (Justified) and features an ensemble cast that includes James Marsden (Westworld), Odessa Young (Shirly), Owen Teague (It series) and Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies).
It’s worth noting that the series was filmed in Vancouver.
Original TV broadcast: December 2020 to February 2021 (CBS All Access in the U.S.)
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: March 19th, 2021
Genre: Fantasy, drama
Runtime: Nine episodes (49 to 65 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 63 percent (based on 30 reviews)
Stream The Stand here.
Apple TV+
Calls [Apple Original]
From the director of 2013’s Evil Dead, Fede Álvarez, comes an audio-focused drama series about different people in the lead-up to an apocalyptic event.
A variety of celebrities lend their voices to the series, including Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Karen Gillan (Avengers: Endgame), Nick Jonas (Jumanji series), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) and Lily Collins (Emily in Paris).
Apple TV+ Canada release date: March 19th, 2021
Genre: Drama
Runtime: Nine episodes (about 12 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent (based on six reviews)
Stream Calls here.
Crave
Q: Into the Storm
Over the course of three years, Cullen Hoback (Terms and Conditions May Apply) examines the rise of the QAnon conspiracy theorists and their impact on modern-day culture.
Crave/HBO Canada release date: March 21st, 2021 (first two episodes, two new episodes every Sunday)
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: Six episodes (about one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 67 percent (based on nine reviews)
Stream Q: Into the Storm here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
More than three years after the release of the much-maligned Justice League, fans have successfully campaigned to get director Zack Snyder’s fabled cut of the film released.
The core story remains the same — Batman assembles a team of superheroes to stop the invading alien forces of Steppenwolf — but the ‘Snyder Cut’ is much longer and contains few of the same scenes.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League boasts an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck (The Town), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (The Perks of Being a Wallflower), Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones) and Ray Fisher (True Detective).
Crave/HBO Max release date: March 18th, 2021
Genre: Superhero
Runtime: Four hours, two minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 75 percent (based on 193 reviews)
Stream Zack Snyder’s Justice League here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
It’s worth noting that alongside the release of the Snyder Cut, Crave has also launched a ‘DC Multiverse Binge Collection.’ This includes Zack Snyder’s Justice League and the just-added Christopher Reeve Superman films and Tim Burton-era Batman films, as well as existing Crave content like Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Doom Patrol.
Disney+
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier [Disney+ Original]
Several months after Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes’ efforts to resume their everyday lives are upended by a new global threat, causing them to begrudgingly work together once again.
Based on Marvel’s comic book characters of the same name, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was created by Malcolm Spellman (Empire) and features returning Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Anthony Mackie (The Falcon), Sebastian Stan (the Winter Soldier), Daniel Brühl (Zemo), Port Perry, Ontario’s own Emily VanCamp and Montreal’s own Georges St-Pierre (Batroc). Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49) co-stars as John Walker/U.S. Agent.
It’s worth noting that Ottawa’s own Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale) directed all six episodes of the series.
Disney+ Canada release date: March 19th, 2021
Genre: Superhero
Runtime: Six episodes (about 40-50 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 95 percent (based on 95 reviews)
Stream The Falcon and the Winter Soldier here.
Netflix
Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 3) [Netflix Original]
Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo and other famous drivers race on during a shortened season due to COVID-19.
Netflix Canada release date: March 19th, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 10 episodes (about 37 to 44 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Formula 1: Drive to Survive here.
Waffles + Mochi
Puppet pals Waffles and Mochi travel the world with former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama and their kid friends to learn about cuisine.
Waffles + Mochi was created by Erika Thormahlen (Just Deal) and Jeremy Konner (Drunk History).
Netflix Canada release date: March 19th, 2021
Genre: Reality
Runtime: 10 episodes (about 26 to 32 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Waffles + Mochi here.
Premium video on demand (PVOD)
Happily
After a visit from a mysterious stranger leads to a dead body, Tom and Janet begin to question the loyalty of their friends.
Happily was written and directed by BenDavid Grabinski (Are You Afraid of the Dark?) and stars Joel McHale (Community), Kerry Bishé (Halt and Catch Fire), Stephen Root (King of the Hill), Natalia Zea (Justified) and Paul Scheer (Black Monday).
Canadian PVOD release date: March 19th, 2021
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 64 percent (based on 24 reviews)
Happily can be rented for $4.99 from Google Play and the Cineplex Store and $6.99 from iTunes.
This week in PVOD news: Warner Bros. has confirmed that Godzilla vs. Kong will only be available in Canadian theatres when it releases in North America on March 31st, not PVOD or any other platform.
