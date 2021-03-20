Best Buy Canadaâ€™s top deals include $600 off smart TVs right now

If you made it through the first groggy week of Daylight Saving Time without falling asleep in a Zoom meeting, itâ€™s time to treat yourself. And Best Buy Canadaâ€™s making it easy, with steep deals on tech products, including TVs, wireless headphones, and heaps of smart-home gear.
Check out the full list of this weekâ€™s top deals below:
Smart home
Google Nest Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell & Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display for $519.99 (save $80)
Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro for $184.99 (save $114)
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential With Google Assistant for $35 (save $5)
ASUS Wireless AX3000 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router for $199.99 (save $50)
Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Light Panels – Smarter Kit – 7 Panels for $229.99 (save $50)
Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels – Smarter Kit – 7 Panels for $229.99 (save $50)
AeroGarden Sprout Hydroponic Garden System for $89.99 (save $40)
Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 for $209.99 (save $50)
Dyson Big Ball Animal Canister Vacuum for $449.99 (save $150)
Philips Twin TurboStar XXL Digital Air Fryer for $349.99 (save $50)
Wireless headphones and speakers
Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $399.99 (save $100)
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $229.99 (save $35)
Garmin Forerunner 45 42mm GPS Watch with JBL In-Ear Wireless Sport Headphones for $279.99 (save $180)
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $99.99 (save $30)
Home theatre
Sony BRAVIA 65″ 4K UHD HDR OLED Android Smart TV for $2,699.99 (save $600)
Samsung 75″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $1,299.99 (save $100)
Toshiba 50″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV for $449.99 (save $150)
Bose TV Speaker Bluetooth Soundbar for $269.99 (save $30)
Laptops and tablets
Acer Aspire 5 15.6″ Laptop for $599.99 (save $100)
ASUS C204EE 11.6″ Chromebook for $229.99 (save $80)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11″ 256GB Android Tablet for $879.99 (save $150)
Gaming PCs and accessories
Dell G5 Gaming PC in Abyss Black for $1,699.99 (save $600)
Samsung 27″ FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $199.99 (save $50)
Cameras
Canon EOS M200 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm IS STM Lens Kit & Extra Battery Pack for $579.99 (save $120)
Storage and memory
WD easystore 12TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $249.99 (save $100)
