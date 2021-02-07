Hereâ€™s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
Vancouverâ€™s WildBrain developing Sonic the Hedgehog animated series for Netflix
Ford commits to using Android as its infotainment backbone
Appleâ€™s handwriting features for iPad now support Canadian French
Spotify increases Premium Family subscription to $15.99 per month
Podcasts finally come to Amazon Music in Canada
Bell to advance internet, 5G networks with at least $1 billion in accelerated capital
TekSavvy receives SWIFT Contracts to build Southwestern Ontario fibre network
CRTC announces five projects receiving $26.7 million through Broadband Fund
Bell reports 92,928 postpaid wireless net additions in Q4 2020
Clearview AI violated Canadian privacy laws with facial recognition tool: privacy watchdog
Canada ranks in top ten countries for 5G gaming and voice app experiences: report
How to stream Super Bowl LV in Canada
Amazon announces Jeff Bezos moving to board seat, new CEO incoming
Former Rogers customers in Quebec still eligible for unclaimed compensation in lawsuit
Canadian-made Mass Effect: Legendary Edition to release on May 14
Hereâ€™s a round-up of Canadian carrier 2021 Lunar New Year deals
Comments