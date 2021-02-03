How to stream Super Bowl LV in Canada

There are two ways to stream Super Bowl LV in Canada on Sunday, February 7th.
The game begins at 6:30pm ET/ 3:30pm PT, and there’s likely to be hours of pre-game coverage leading up to the event.
If you subscribe to the sports steaming app Dazn, you can watch the final on that app. Alternatively, you can use your TV subscription login to watch the show via CTV.
DAZN
Dazn is a sports streaming service that offers access to NFL’s streaming services in Canada. That means if you’re a Dazn subscriber, you also get access to NFL Gamepass, which allows you to stream a variety of games and NFL-related shows, including Super Bowl LV.
If you haven’t used Dazn before, you can sign up for a free trial and get access to the app that way. This trial only lasts a month, so make you set a reminder to cancel it after the Super Bowl. If you don’t unsubscribe, you’ll be charged $20 per month.
The Dazn app is wildly available on almost all smart TV devices and game consoles. You can see the entire list of supported hardware in the company’s FAQ section.
A Dazn monthly subscription costs $20 per month.
CTV
Legacy media is still here, and it’s come with some new broadcasting tricks to make sure more people can watch the game. If you already have a TV subscription, you can view the game via CTV.
This means you can go to CTV through your TV provider’s interface or log in with your TV account login on CTV’s website to stream the game there.
This includes people who use IPTV television like TekSavvyTV and even smaller brands like Northwestel. These services work by allowing internet providers to give users TV access via the web. However, you can only get TV from your internet provider this way.
That means if you have Bell internet, you need Bell’sÂ IPTV service. The same goes for Teksavvy, VMedia and other smaller name brands. Not all internet providers offer IPTV packages.
That said, it appears that most of these are more expensive than a month of Dazn anyways, so the streaming service is likely your best bet to watch the game for cheap.
You can stream the show on CTV’s website with a TV credential login from your TV provider here.
