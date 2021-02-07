SaskTel to reportedly start charging $25 data transfer fee on February 8

SaskTel will reportedly charge a $25 data transfer fee starting February 8th, according to an internal email obtained by MobileSyrup.
The carrier will charge the fee when a SaskTel employee transfers a customerâ€™s data, including pictures, videos, contacts and apps to their new device during activation.
In the email, SaskTel notes that the fee is being introduced because the transfer process can be time-consuming, especially for devices with large storage capacity. Further, the carrier outlines that several other carriers already charge a fee for data transfers.
It seems that the fee can be waived for business customers and customers who book an in-store appointment online.
The email also states that the fee application will be monitored on a weekly basis to ensure that it is being charged appropriately.
MobileSyrup has reached out to SaskTel for confirmation and more information.
