Apple’s handwriting features for iPad now support Canadian French

The features now also support Italian, Portuguese, German and Spanish

Feb 2, 2021

9:12 AM EST

Appleâ€™s iPadâ€™s handwriting features now support Canadian French with the launch of the latest iPadOS developer beta update.

The handwriting features essentially allows users to do more with the Apple Pencil and their handwritten notes. The features now also support Italian, Portuguese, German and Spanish.

The new beta update gives users the ability to use the â€˜Scribbleâ€™ feature to write in any text field, which makes it easier and quicker to do things like reply to an iMessage or search on Safari. Prior to the update, these features were only supported for English and Chinese.

Further, the update also brings more language capabilities to other handwriting features including â€˜Smart Selection.â€™ With this update, handwritten text in languages like Canadian French can be selected, cut and pasted into another document as typed text.

Data detectors now also work with Canadian French to recognize phone numbers, addresses and dates. This means that users can take quick actions like tapping on a handwritten number to make a call.

