Jeff Bezos will soon no longer be the CEO of Amazon and instead is shifting to become the executive chair of the online retail giant’s board.
Amazon’s new CEO is Andy Jassy, the current CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS). This role change is slated to happen around the third quarter of 2021.
The news was announced as part of Amazon’s Q4 2020 financial results. The company’s Q4 revenue came to $125 billion (roughly $159 billion CAD), putting it over the $100 billion in quarterly revenue Apple surpassed last week in its earnings report
Source: Amazon
