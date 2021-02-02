Around 80,000 former Rogers customers who live in Quebec are still eligible for compensation through a $26 million class-action lawsuit filed against the carrier.
In December 2014, Rogers was ordered to reimburse its former customers for the Early Termination Fee (ETF) of contracts paid between February 2008 and June 2013, following a judgement from the Quebec Superior Court.
The court found that the payments were abusive and stated that customers should be informed of the plan to provide compensation. Rogers then made the sum available to members of the class action lawsuit. However, 80,000 eligible people have not claimed their reimbursement.
Eligible former customers can get $42.70, $102.86 or $327.91 in compensation depending on the type of service they had.
Although documents aren’t required to claim compensation, you must meet the following three conditions:
- You entered into a wireless phone contract with Rogers Wireless Communications between January 1, 2007 and June 30, 2010.
- You ended (terminated) the contract before the end of its term.
- You paid the Early Termination Fee (between February 21, 2008 and June 30, 2013).
“We have worked diligently to comply with the Court’s decision related to an issue dating back to 2010 in Quebec,” a Rogers spokesperson told MobileSyrup in an email.
The carrier notes that current customers who were eligible for compensation received a bill credit. If you think you’re eligible for compensation, you can verify your eligibility online by May 31st, 2021.
If you’re deemed eligible, you will be able to choose how you want to receive your reimbursement. The compensation amount can be paid through Interac e-Transfer or by cheque.
Source: Imédia Firme Créative
