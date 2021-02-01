Vancouver’s WildBrain developing Sonic the Hedgehog animated series for Netflix

A new 3D animated series based on Sega’s popularÂ Sonic the HedgehogÂ video game series is now in development and will release on Netflix sometime in 2022.
TitledÂ Sonic Prime, the series is being animated by Vancouver-based WildBrain (the studio behind Apple’sÂ The Snoopy Show), with Man of Action Entertainment (Ben 10) serving as showrunner and executive producer.
In a brief synopsis, Netflix describesÂ Sonic Prime as a “24-episode animated adventure for kids, families, and long-time fans draws upon the keystones of the brand and features the ‘Blue Blur’ of video game fame in a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands.” In addition to saving the universe, Sonic will undergo “a journey of self-discovery and redemption,” per the synopsis.
A voice cast forÂ Sonic Prime has not yet been revealed, although it’s worth noting that Roger Craig Smith, the 10-year-long voice of Sonic, revealed last week that he has departed the role.
Interestingly, Netflix did confirm the series in December, although it came via a since-deleted tweet that some fans potentially missed. At the time, details like a series title and number of episodes were not revealed.
The official announcement of Sonic PrimeÂ comes as part of Sega’s larger celebrations of Sonic’s 30th anniversary in 2021. While the company has yet to make any announcements this year related to SonicÂ games, we do know that a sequel to last year’s hit Sonic the Hedgehog film is officially in the works.
Last week, Tika Sumpter, who played Sonic’s friend Maddie in the first film, recently confirmed that the currently untitled Sonic the HedgehogÂ sequel will begin filming in March. As with the 2020 film, the sequel will shoot in Vancouver, as well as Hawaii. It’s also expected that Newmarket, Ontario’s own Jim Carrey will reprise his role as the villainous Dr. Robotnik.
Source: WildBrain
Comments