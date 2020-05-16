Here are the Google Pixel 4a, Galaxy Fold 2 and LG Wing leaks from this past week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones are continually leaking.
All of these leaks are often difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours. This week, we’re taking a look at smartphone leaks that occurred from to May 9th to 15th.
Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is predicted to launch in black and brown colour variants. This rumour doesn’t mean the phone won’t be available in other colour versions, but brown and black were the first to leak.
For more on the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leak, click here.
Samsung is also rumoured to launch the Galaxy Fold Lite 4G. The phone will reportedly sport a Snapdragon 865 processor, 256GB of storage, and come in ‘Mirror Black’ and ‘Mirror Purple’ colour variants. The handset is tipped to lack an ultra-thin glass screen and will be equipped with parts from 2020, 2019 and 2018.
The handset would cost $1,099 USD (roughly $1,549 CAD).
For more on the 4G Galaxy Fold, click here.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is rumoured to feature a true variable refresh rate. This means it wouldn’t be fixed at 120Hz, 90Hz, and 60Hz rates like other Android phones. Instead, the variable refresh rate would be more customizable and hopefully improve power consumption.
For more on the variable Galaxy Note 20, click here.
The Google Pixel 4a is benchmarking pretty well in comparison to the Pixel 4 XL and 3 XL. Though the Pixel 4a benchmarks higher than the Pixel 3 depending on the benchmarking app, the Pixel 4 XL and 3 XL are better than the 4a, but not by too much.
For more on the Pixel 4a benchmarking, click here.
The Google Pixel 4a’s wallpaper has leaked. The wallpapers are cute, but back up the previous leaks about the 4a’s notch placement and lack of ‘Motion Sense.’
For more on the Pixel 4a’s wallpapers, click here.
A new leak indicates that Google will unveil the Pixel 4a in June. Previously, it was rumoured that the Pixel 4a would release in May. However, new documents from Vodafone indicate the phone is set to launch on May 5th.
For more on the Pixel 4a release date, click here.
LG
LG is reportedly releasing another dual-screen smartphone, but unlike LG’s other handsets, the primary display swivels sideways to show off a secondary screen. The phone, codenamed Wing, features a secondary 4-inch display with a 1:1 aspect ratio.
For more on the LG Wing, click here.
A render of the LG Stylo 6 recently leaked. The phone features a triple camera setup, a waterfall selfie shooter, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a stylus.
For more on the LG Stylo 6, click here.
Apple
The next iPhone might feature a 120Hz refresh rate alongside a 3x rear camera zoom and improved Face ID.
Additionally, the phone will switch between 60Hz and 120Hz to preserve battery life. The largest model might also feature a 4,400mAh battery.
For more on the 2020 iPhone rumours, click here.
Comments