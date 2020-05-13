PREVIOUS|
Samsung rumoured to launch Galaxy Fold Lite 4G with Snapdragon 865 processor

The phone would lack the UTG that's responsible for giving the Galaxy Z Flip a stronger screen than the original Fold

May 13, 2020

3:27 PM EDT

Even amid a global pandemic, the tech rumour mill is still ever-churning.

Samsung is reportedly working on an upcoming foldable smartphone called the Galaxy Fold Lite 4G, according to well-known XDA Developers leaker Max Weinbach.

It’s important to note that while Weinbach believes the info is real, he says “this is more rumour than leak.”

The Galaxy Fold Lite is tipped to feature 256GB of storage, lack an ultra-thin glass screen, and be equipped with parts from as far back as 2018. Reportedly, the phone will feature a smaller display on the outside that’s more akin to the Z Flip than the original Fold. Further, it will supposedly launch with a Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The Galaxy Fold had its issues, but eventually, Samsung released a more reliable version of the handset in Canada. Unfortunately, the phone still cost over $2,000 CAD. The Fold Lite, meanwhile, would be priced around $1099 USD (roughly $1,549 CAD), making it a lot more affordable than the original Fold.

Lastly, Weinbach says that the device will be available internationally.

It’s unclear when Samsung will launch this device, but other rumours indicate that Samsung will reveal the Fold 2 in August.

Source: Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) 

