Here are all the changes to Canadian smartphone store hours caused by COVID-19

Over the last week, there has been a flurry of changes to store operating hours in response to coronavirus and the COVID-19 outbreak.
With all the announcements spread out over the last week, it can be hard to find the information you need. As such, MobileSyrup has put together this resource details when carrier stores, cellphone shops and other businesses are open, or if they’re open at all.
Plus, we’ll keep this up to date as things change over the coming weeks.
Rogers, Fido and Chatr
Rogers has closed the majority of its locations, along with the retail locations of its flanker brands Fido and Chatr.
However, as of March 18th, Rogers said it would continue to support customers requiring critical services at 93 locations across the country. You can learn more about Rogers’ store closures here.
To see which stores are open, click here for Rogers, here for Fido or here for Chatr.
Telus, Koodo and Public
Telus has temporarily closed all of its corporate mall locations for itself and its flanker brands Koodo and Public Mobile. However, it will keep approximately 10 percent of stores located outside malls open to provide essential services to customers.
Stores will remain closed until March 31st.
You can learn more about Telus’ closures here. Further, click here for Telus’ update page about COVID-19, here for Koodo’s page and here for Public Mobile.
Bell, Virgin and Lucky
Bell is also closing the majority of its stores, as well as the locations of its flanker brands Virgin and Lucky Mobile, until March 31st.
Most mall stores, kiosks and certain street-front locations will close. A reduced number of stores will remain open to assist customers with essential services. Additionally, the stores will enforce a limit of three people in a store at one time.
You can learn more about the closures here, and what Bell is doing here, Virgin is doing here and Lucky is doing here.
Vidéotron
Vidéotron has also closed some of its retail locations across Quebec and Ontario in response to COVID-19. Like the others, Vidéotron will keep select stores open to provide customers with essential services.
Additionally, the carrier increased hygiene measures and placed restrictions on physical contact like shaking hands. The carrier has also stopped door-to-door solicitation and telemarketing.
You can read more about the measures Vidéotron is taking here, or click here for greater detail about the closures and hygiene policies.
Shaw/Freedom Mobile
Shaw Communications temporarily closed 43 of its retail stores and 116 Freedom Mobile stores until March 27th. The telecom company directed Canadians to use Shaw’s and Freedom’s websites or call in if they need to make payments, change services and more.
Additionally, Shaw says customers who need to return equipment should wait until March 27th to do so. Waiting will not impact their account.
You can learn more about Shaw’s measures to protect customers and employees from COVID-19 here.
Apple
Apple has also closed all of its retail stores outside of China. Further, it plans to reopen stores starting March 27th.
The company later clarified how store closures will affect return policies, device repairs and other services.
Best Buy
Best Buy Canada implemented reduced operating hours in response to COVID-19. As of March 19th, most Best Buy and Best Buy Mobile locations will only be open from 11am to 7pm. Further, Best Buy will limit the number of people allowed in its stores at a given time to maintain social distancing recommendations.
On top of that, the retailer encouraged customers to shop online and use its ‘Reserve and Pick Up’ service, which can help reduce time spent in stores and contact between customers and employees.
You can learn more about Best Buy’s COVID-19 measures here.
The Source
The Source has closed all of its Canadian stores until March 31st to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
Wow Mobile
Wow Mobile has temporarily closed retail stores across Canada as of March 17th.
Samsung
Samsung Canada closed all of its Canadian stores on March 17th.
Microsoft
Microsoft closed all of its stores worldwide and has directed customers to its website if they need support. It’s not clear when Microsoft plans to reopen stores.
