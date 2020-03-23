Best Buy Canada shifts to mostly Reserve for Store Front Pick Up, limits people in-store

Continuing to keep Canadians safe during the COVID-19 outbreak, Best Buy Canada is taking further measures for its customers and employees.
The company has updated its policy and closed several locations across the country. In addition, there are some stores that remain open but will only offer “Reserve for Store Front Pick Up only.”
Here’s a list of those locations which offer Store Front Pick Up:
- South Vancouver – British Columbia
- Surrey – British Columbia
- Edmonton North – Alberta
- Westhills – Alberta
- St. James – Manitoba
- Kanata – Ontario
- Oakville – Ontario
- Scarborough – Ontario
- South London – Ontario
- Whitby – Ontario
- Woodbridge – Ontario
- Granby – Quebec
- La Capitale – Quebec
- Point-Claire – Quebec
- St-Bruno – Quebec
- Fredericton – New Brunswick
- Moncton – New Brunswick
- Saint John – New Brunswick
Finally, the open stores (full list here at Best Buy Canada) are operating between the hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and are ‘limiting the number of people allowed in at one time to help maintain social distancing recommendations.”
Best Buy Canada is not accepting cash and “will only be accepting cashless payments at this time.”
Best Buy Canada’s online store is still very much active and offers several deals on tech.
Comments