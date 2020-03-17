The Source closes all stores in Canada due to coronavirus outbreak

The Source has announced that it is closing all of its stores across Canada from March 18th to March 31st in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The Bell-owned electronics retailer says customers will be able to shop until end of day March 17th, after which time they will only be able to shop on The Source.ca.
Customers with any inquiries are advised to contact The Source support at 1-866-515-5855.
The Source is the latest company in Canada to close its stores, following the likes of Apple, Cineplex and Samsung.
Source: The Source
Comments