PREVIOUS|
News

The Source closes all stores in Canada due to coronavirus outbreak

The latest in a growing list of Canadian retail closures

Mar 17, 2020

6:21 PM EDT

0 comments

The Source

The Source has announced that it is closing all of its stores across Canada from March 18th to March 31st in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Bell-owned electronics retailer says customers will be able to shop until end of day March 17th, after which time they will only be able to shop on The Source.ca.

Customers with any inquiries are advised to contact The Source support at 1-866-515-5855.

The Source is the latest company in Canada to close its stores, following the likes of Apple, Cineplex and Samsung.

Source: The Source

 

Related Articles

News

Feb 14, 2020

8:06 AM EST

Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite promo offers free 64GB memory card at The Source

News

Nov 25, 2019

4:34 PM EST

The Source’s Black Friday sale starts on November 28 ends December 2

News

Mar 5, 2020

8:40 AM EST

Bell exclusively partners with Quibi to provide daily news, sports content for the streaming service

News

Mar 16, 2020

8:03 PM EDT

Acorn TV extends free trial period following coronavirus outbreak

Comments