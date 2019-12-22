Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Contest: Win a Bell Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
- Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in January 2020
- Supreme Court decides American ads can’t broadcast during Super Bowl in Canada
- Best Buy Canada unveils Boxing Day 2019 tech deals
- Your phone’s blue light filter may be worse for you than blue light
- Netflix has 6.5 million subscribers in Canada
- Apple launches annual Apple Arcade subscription in Canada
- City of Ottawa to give Waze traffic data to improve driver experience
- CRTC report says 99.5 percent of Canadians had mobile coverage in 2018
- Electric vehicle sales in Ontario plunge following rebate cancellation
- TeraGo partners with Nokia to start 5G fixed wireless equipment testing in the GTA
- Telus offering Motorola Razr pre-order update notifications
- Calgary recorded 750,000 e-scooter trips in 2019
