Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in January 2020

New seasons of Kim's Convenience and Schitt's Creek are on the way

Dec 17, 2019

8:04 AM EST

Kim's Convenience Season 4

CBC is kicking off the new year in the big way with new seasons of popular comedies Schitt’s Creek and Kim’s Convenience.

Here is a breakdown of everything hitting the media company’s CBC Gem streaming service:

January 3rd

  • The Durrells Season 4 (Drama series, six episodes at 60 minutes each) [final season]

January 5th

  • Kim’s Convenience Season 4 (Canadian comedy series)

January 7th

  • Schitt’s Creek Season 6 (Canadian comedy series) [final season]

January 10th

  • Weirdos (Canadian drama film)

January 16th

  • My Life Without Me (Canadian drama film)

January 24th

  • Hello Destroyer (Canadian drama film)
  • Safe Harbour Season 1 (Drama, four episodes at 60 minutes each)
  • Wisting Season 1 (Drama, 10 episodes at 60 minutes each)

January 31st

  • Charley Pride: I’m Just Me (Canadian documentary film)
  • Eadward (Canadian drama film)

Additionally, CBC has teased the following content for CBC Gem in February 2020:

  • Hey Lady!
  • Brassic
  • Britannia
  • Secrets of the Royals: Inside the Crown
  • Elvis Goes There
  • Canada’s A Drag (Season 3)

CBC Gem is available on a variety of platforms, including the web, Android and iOS, Google Chromecast and Apple TV. Content is free to watch with ads, while an ad-free version is available for $4.99 CAD/month.

December’s CBC Gem lineup can be found here.

Image credit: CBC

