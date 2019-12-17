Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in January 2020

CBC is kicking off the new year in the big way with new seasons of popular comedies Schitt’s Creek and Kim’s Convenience.
Here is a breakdown of everything hitting the media company’s CBC Gem streaming service:
January 3rd
- The Durrells Season 4 (Drama series, six episodes at 60 minutes each) [final season]
January 5th
- Kim’s Convenience Season 4 (Canadian comedy series)
January 7th
- Schitt’s Creek Season 6 (Canadian comedy series) [final season]
January 10th
- Weirdos (Canadian drama film)
January 16th
- My Life Without Me (Canadian drama film)
January 24th
- Hello Destroyer (Canadian drama film)
- Safe Harbour Season 1 (Drama, four episodes at 60 minutes each)
- Wisting Season 1 (Drama, 10 episodes at 60 minutes each)
January 31st
- Charley Pride: I’m Just Me (Canadian documentary film)
- Eadward (Canadian drama film)
Additionally, CBC has teased the following content for CBC Gem in February 2020:
- Hey Lady!
- Brassic
- Britannia
- Secrets of the Royals: Inside the Crown
- Elvis Goes There
- Canada’s A Drag (Season 3)
CBC Gem is available on a variety of platforms, including the web, Android and iOS, Google Chromecast and Apple TV. Content is free to watch with ads, while an ad-free version is available for $4.99 CAD/month.
December’s CBC Gem lineup can be found here.
Image credit: CBC
Comments