Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [December 16 — 22]

Amazon Prime Video
Booksmart
Two graduating high school students plan one wild night of partying on their final day of classes.
Booksmart was directed by House‘s Olivia Wilde (her feature-length directorial debut) and stars Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird), Kaitlin Dever (Unbelievable), Billie Lourd (Star Wars sequel trilogy), Lisa Kudrow (Friends), Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth) and Jason Sudeikis (Horrible Bosses).
Original theatrical release date: May 24th, 2019
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: December 19th, 2019
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent
Stream Booksmart here.
Crave
Canada’s Walk of Fame (2019)
Tune into the 21st annual Canada’s Walk of Fame ceremony, which was held last month in Toronto. This year’s inductees include six-time Olympic medalist Cindy Klassen (from Winnipeg), Boston Pizza International owner Jim Treliving (from Virden, Manitoba) and Arrested Development star Will Arnett (from Toronto).
Original TV broadcast date: November 22nd, 2019
Crave release date: December 20th, 2019
Genre: Awards show
Runtime: 1 hour, 52 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Canada’s Walk of Fame here.
Fast Color
A superpowered woman tries to evade the police while reconnecting with her family.
Fast Color was directed by Julia Hart (Miss Stevens) and stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show), Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black), Saniyya Sidney (Fences) and Christopher Denham (Argo).
Original theatrical release date: April 19th, 2019
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: December 19th, 2019
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 82 percent
Stream Fast Colour here. Note that a $19.98 Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Finding the Way Home
Eight children transition from rough orphanage upbringings into safe, loving homes.
Finding the Way Home was directed by Jon Alpert and Matthew O’Neill (Redemption) and features narration from Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything).
HBO Canada/Crave release date: December 18th, 2019
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 4 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Finding the Way Home here. Note that a $19.98 Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Well Groomed
This documentary explores the world of competitive dog grooming and the challenges that determined groomers must overcome.
Well Groomed was directed by Rebecca Stern (Netizens).
HBO Canada/Crave release date: December 17th, 2019
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 59 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 94 percent
Stream Well Groomed here. Note that a $19.98 Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Disney+
Pick of the Litter [Disney+ Original]
Six puppies are groomed to become service dogs.
Pick of the Litter is based on the 2018 documentary film of the same name from Dana Nachman and Don Hardy.
Disney+ release date: December 2oth, 2019 (first episode)
Genre: Docuseries
Runtime: TBA (30 minutes per episode)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Pick of the Litter here.
Togo [Disney+ Original]
The true story of a man and his sled dog who deliver medicine through the deadly Alaskan terrain in 1925.
Togo was directed by Ericson Core (2015’s Point Break) and stars Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate), Julianne Nicholson (Law & Order: Criminal Intent), Vancouver’s Christopher Heyerdahl (Hell on Wheels) and Michael Gaston (Prison Break).
It’s worth noting that Togo was filmed in Calgary, with many of the dogs used in the film coming from a kennel in Canmore.
Disney+ release date: December 2oth, 2019
Genre: Biographical drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 53 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent
Stream Togo here.
Netflix
Don’t F*** with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer [Netflix Original]
This docuseries takes a look at the digital manhunt that ensued after Canadian killer Luka Magnotta posted gruesome videos online.
Content warning: The series has drawn criticism for including footage of Magnotta’s kitten torturing. View at your own discretion.
Netflix Canada release date: December 18th, 2019
Genre: Docuseries
Runtime: Three episodes (57 to 65 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Don’t F*** with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer here.
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! [Netflix Original]
The Daily Show‘s Ronny Chieng pokes fun at American life.
Netflix Canada release date: December 17th, 2019
Genre: Stand-up comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 3 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! here.
The Two Popes [Netflix Original]
Based on Anthony McCarten’s 2017 play The Pope, The Two Popes follows Pope Benedict and the future Pope Francis as they must work together to forge a new path for the Catholic Church.
The Two Popes was directed by Fernando Meirelles (The Constant Gardener) and stars Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs) and Jonathan Pryce (Brazil).
Netflix Canada release date: December 20th, 2019
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 2 hour, 5 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent
Stream The Two Popes here.
The Witcher [Netflix Original]
The Witcher follows a mutated monster hunter as he comes into contact with a princess and sorceress during a time of continental conflict. The series is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novel series of the same name, which saw international popularity increased by CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher video game series.
Netflix’s The Witcher was adapted for the screen by Lauren S. Hissrich (Daredevil) and stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel), Anya Chalotra (Wanderlust) and Freya Allan (The Third Day).
It’s also worth noting that Netflix has already renewed the series for a second season.
Netflix Canada release date: December 20th, 2019
Genre: Fantasy drama
Runtime: Eight episodes (47 to 67 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 62 percent
Stream The Witcher here.
