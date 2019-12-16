Telus offering Motorola Razr pre-order update notifications

You can now sign up for updates on Motorola’s new Razr foldable smartphone with Vancouver-based national carrier Telus.
While the website doesn’t offer any details about when the phone will arrive, it does promise to send updates on when it’s available for pre-order. Presumably, pre-orders will open shortly since Motorola said the Razr would be available in Canada starting in early 2020.
Motorola also hasn’t provided any pricing details beyond that the Razr will cost $1,499.99 USD (about $1,987.34 CAD). The Razr price likely won’t be an exact conversion of the American price, but it’s likely to be in the same ballpark. Either way, that makes it cheaper than other foldables available on the market, such as the Samsung Galaxy Fold at about $2,600 CAD.
To sign up for Telus’ Razr pre-order updates, you’ll need to provide your first and last name, email address and which carrier you’re currently with.
At the time of writing, no other carrier offered pre-order notification sign-ups for the Razr.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Motorola for more details regarding pricing and availability in Canada.
If you’re interested in signing up for Razr updates, you can do so here. If you want to learn more about the Motorola Razr, check out the MobileSyrup hands-on with the device over here.
