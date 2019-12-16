PREVIOUS|
Apple launches annual Apple Arcade subscription in Canada

Get two months free with the 12-month option

Dec 16, 2019

12:17 PM EST

Apple has rolled out a new $59.99 CAD annual subscription for Apple Arcade in Canada.

Given that Apple Arcade costs $5.99/month, the one-year membership works out to save $11.89, or getting two months for free.

Current Apple Arcade subscribers can switch over to the 12-month option by going to the Subscription menu in the App Store.

Otherwise, no further changes have been made to Apple Arcade.

The service offers unlimited access to a catalogue of more than 100 games across iOS, iPadOS, macOS and tvOS. Games feature no ads or in-app purchases.

Source: Apple Canada

