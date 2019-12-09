Quebec Infiniti dealership sells city mayor a Tesla

An Infiniti car dealership in Sherbrooke, Quebec has decided to sell the mayor of the city a Tesla.
Infiniti doesn’t currently offer any electric options and the mayor, Steve Lussier, wanted to switch to an electric vehicle. Since he’s been a loyal customer, the dealership decided to sell him a Tesla.
This is an odd move since both Tesla and Infiniti sell cars in the same high-end market.
The dealership’s Facebook page says that Infiniti is going to release some electric models in 2021, so Lussier’s Tesla is just a holdover until those models are available.
Source: Infiniti de Sherbrooke
