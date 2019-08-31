Here are the Google Pixel 4, Huawei Mate 30 and OnePlus 7T Pro leaks from last week

Here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few days.
The leaks below encompass news from August 24th to August 30th, 2019.
Two pictures of the Google Pixel 4 have surfaced, showcasing the front and back of the upcoming device. The front of the handset shows off a 5.7-inch display with a bottom and top bezel. Surprisingly, the device lacks a notch or a hole-punch camera. The rear of the handset features a square-shaped camera setup.
These images of an alleged Google Pixel 4 just started floating around on Telegram.
— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 27, 2019
Huawei
The Huawei Mate 30 series will reportedly lack a licensed version of Android. Instead, the phone is rumoured to feature HarmonyOS, Huawei’s own operating system.
A sketchy leak appeared online revealing the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The phone reportedly features a quad-camera setup in a circular shape. The rumour also indicated that the phone will feature an iPhone-X style notch.
If this really is the Huawei Mate30/Mate30 Pro, it looks amazing. So excited for this phone. The notch is 100% acceptable for me if it has 3D Face Recognition like last time. I'm sure the launch is on 19th September so its not very far away! #HuaweiMate30Pro
Source: Weibo pic.twitter.com/hN8KJ9EquN
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 26, 2019
Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy S11 will reportedly sport four different storage models.
One report suggests that all three S11 variants will come with 5G functionality. Additionally, rumours suggest that Samsung is working on another foldable handset similar to the Galaxy Fold.
OnePlus
An image of the OnePlus 7T indicates the phone will sport a v-shaped notch with a circular camera setup featuring three shooters.
And here comes your first complete look at the #OnePlus7T! As usual, 360° video + gorgeous official looking 5K renders + dimensions
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) August 24, 2019
The phone features a loudspeaker grill, SIM card tray, and USB Type-C. This is alongside the device’s 6.50-inch display.
The OnePlus 7T’s specs also leaked online this week.
Reportedly the phone will feature 8GB of RAM with up to 256GB of storage. The OnePlus 7T will feature a 6.55-inch, 2K Super AMOLED 90Hz display, a Snapdragon 855+ chipset with a 3,800mAh battery.
OnePlus 7T Pro and the 7T Pro McLaren Edition images appeared online. The phone will reportedly feature a 6.67-inch display with a Fluid AMOLED panel and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will also feature a pop-up camera, according to the leak.
The Moto E6 Plus will reportedly sport a waterdrop notch as well as a dual-camera setup. The phone will reportedly feature glossy red and grey colours.
The Motorola One Zoom has leaked online. This camera-focused smartphone will feature four cameras on the back with one 48-megapixel primary device. The Motorola Zoom will also feature Alexa built-in and come in three colour variants, including purple, dark grey and bronze.
