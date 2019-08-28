Close-up photos of Google Pixel 4 leak, showing off more details

Two new images of the upcoming Google Pixel 4 are floating around the internet showing off what could be the entire phone’s front and back in a more detailed leak.
XDA Developers’ Mishaal Rahman shared photos of what could be the smaller Pixel 4, according to 9to5Google.
These images of an alleged Google Pixel 4 just started floating around on Telegram. No idea of the true source or if they’re legit. pic.twitter.com/ooPKkDudZA
— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 27, 2019
The 5.7-inch screen looks to have a smaller bottom bezel and the top is not too tall even though it seems like there could be a lot of sensors, the article reported.
In comparison to the Pixel 3, it looks to be that the new flagship might have a narrow and slightly taller speaker grill in the middle, and on the left, it looks like there is an ambient light/proximity sensor flashing. The single front-facing camera looks to be next to it, the photos indicate.
It’s worth adding though that while these photos appear to be a lot more clear than leaks from before, it’s still hard to tell if the camera is a regular or a wide-angle lens.
It is also hard to spot out the face unlock IR camera, 9to5Google reported. And equally hard to see the Soli radar sensor that would be on the right of the centre.
Other things like face unlock dot projector, second IR camera and the flood illuminator are also not clearly seen in the image.
The second image shows off the rear of the phone and, as 9to5Google reported, there is a large camera stack protected by a plastic film.
Other rumoured specs of the Pixel 4 include the use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, 90Hz refresh rate display, 64GB and 128GB storage configurations, 6GB of RAM, stereo speakers and Google’s Titan M security module.
In addition, the Pixel 4 is rumoured to feature a 2,800mAh battery, while the Pixel 4 will reportedly feature a 3,700mAh battery.
Source: Twitter Via:9to5Google
