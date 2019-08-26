Sketchy Huawei Mate 30 Pro renders appear online

A sketchy leak sourced from China-based social network Weibo has surfaced regarding Huawei’s upcoming Mate 30 Pro.
The leak is reportedly an official press render featuring the Mate 30 Pro in silver and teal colour variants.
The handset appears to have an iPhone X-style notch that likely features some sort of embedded face-scanning authentication technology. The rear-facing camera features a circular-shape that has many of the commenters on Twitter asking if it’s a ‘washing machine.’
The smartphone also features waterfall-style bezels that extend around the edges of the handset.
.@mweinbachXDA just messaged me this. Seems like it's a photoshop. pic.twitter.com/VWEJSm24Yr
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 26, 2019
Given that smartphone leaker, Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), mentioned the image might be photoshopped, it’s a good idea to be wary of the photo’s legitimacy.
Agarwal also stated that the pictures are getting pulled from the microblogging website. This could either mean that Huawei is removing the images because they’re real, or because they’re completely fake.
Agarwal, however, said that the device will launch on September 19th, according to his sources. This is nearly a month before the Huawei Mate 20 series launched in 2018.
