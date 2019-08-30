YouTube begins rounding subscriber counts to ease creator pressure

News
The change was announced a while back, and it seems to be coming into effect now

Aug 30, 2019

7:09 PM EDT

YouTube has announced that any account with a subscriber count higher than 1,000 will soon have its number rounded.

The video hosting platform announced this update in May of this year but did not mention when it will roll it out until now. YouTube will release the update gradually throughout the month of September, according to Gizmodo.

This means that if a YouTube account is at 13,456,789  subscribers, the platform will round that number down to 13.5 million, until the account hits the next threshold to be rounded again.

YouTube says this is to ease pressure on creators, but it still gives them access to their full subscriber count via the Creator Studio, reported Gizmodo.

Source: Gizmodo

 

 

