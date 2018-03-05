Here are the LG G7, OnePlus 6, BlackBerry Ghost and Huawei P20 leaks from last week

From LG to Huawei, a variety of leaks surfaced last week in the smartphone world.
Here’s a breakdown of everything, including rumours and tweets from Evan Blass, an often reliable source of smartphone leaks.
Note that these leaks encompass news ranging from Saturday, February 24th to Friday, March 2nd. This list does not include anything officially revealed at Mobile World Congress.
LG
LG’s ‘Judy’ smartphone was unofficially revealed at Mobile World Congress. Behind closed doors, publication Ynet got the opportunity to see the phone. Ynet then posted a video of the smartphone — which was marked as the LG G7 (Neo) — online. Evan Blass then confirmed that this is likely the flagship phone that LG plans to unveil in June.
The phone is tipped to feature a 6-inch OLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset, with 4GB of RAM and a dual 16-megapixel camera setup.
Huawei
Evan Blass also leaked the Huawei P20 Lite. The phone is rumoured to feature an iPhone X-style notch, navigation bar, rear-facing fingerprint sensor and a dual-rear facing camera setup.
Blass then unveiled the Huawei P20. The P20 leak showed off a smaller iPhone-X inspired notch, with a navigation bar and, oddly enough, a front-facing fingerprint sensor with a dual rear-facing camera setup. Leaving many to assume the Huawei P20 Pro/Plus will feature the triple lens setup seen in Huawei advertisements.
Apple
The upcoming 6.5-inch iPhone X is tipped to come in a gold. The rumours point to the phone using the codename D33 and including a dual-SIM.
Optiemus (BlackBerry)
Indian BlackBerry brand Optiemus is working on a high-end, bezel-less Android handset named Ghost. The phone appears to include a 18:9 aspect ratio.
OnePlus
A SlashLeaks community member revealed what is allegedly the OnePlus 6. The phone features an iPhone X-inspired notch, a bezel-less display, a dual rear-facing camera setup and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. According to the phone’s ‘About Phone’ option, the device also features 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
Moto
The Moto G6 Play was spotted in a regulatory filing document via the NCC, the Taiwanese certification agency. The images in the document show the phone with a 5.7-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.
Moto E5 Plus render shows off a smartphone with a dual rear-facing camera setup, though it uses only a single rear camera. The phone also features a headphone jack.
