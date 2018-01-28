Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in February [Read here]
- Bell says fewer than 100,000 customers affected by cybersecurity breach [Read here]
- Rogers posts highest yearly wireless revenue growth since 2009 [Read here]
- The City of Vancouver partnered with Shaw to expand free public Wi-Fi [Read here]
- Rogers CEO says board has ‘zero concern’ about Freedom Mobile [Read here]
- Samsung Galaxy S9 to be unveiled February 25th [Read here]
- Rogers CEO says there is no room for unfair practices in internal memo [Read here]
- Bell launches Whole Home Wi-Fi mesh network set for $5 monthly rental fee [Read here]
- CRTC denies application to implement affordability measure in basic service ruling [Read here]
- This could be our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S9 [Read here]
- CraveTV offers Game of Thrones-inspired 6 and 12-month discounts [Read here]
- Quebec teenager issues cease-and-desist letter to school board over smartphone seizures [Read here]
- Rogers officially terminates support for Viceland television station [Read here]
- Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley are coming to CraveTV [Read here]
- How to cancel app subscriptions on the App Store and Google Play Store [Read here]
- Bell files Supreme Court appeal over CRTC’s American Super Bowl ad decision [Read here]
