Features
PREVIOUS|

Bell launches Whole Home Wi-Fi mesh network set for $5 monthly rental fee

Jan 24, 2018

7:30 AM EST

18 comments

Bell is now the first major Canadian carrier to offer its customers a mesh network Wi-Fi system rental.

The carrier today officially launched a mesh network Wi-Fi set titled ‘Bell Whole Home Wi-Fi’ through a partnership with U.S.-based manufacturer Plume. The $5-per-month set comes with four small hexagonal access points, called pods, that plug in to the wall.

The official launch follows a quiet roll-out that began in September 2017. It is currently active in thousands of homes in Ontario and Quebec, and will hit Bell’s Manitoba and Atlantic footprint later this year.

As with any mesh network, the pods that come with Bell Whole Home Wi-Fi connect to each other and the modem to provide a more reliable and comprehensive web of connectivity across the home. Unlike mesh networks from companies like Google or Eero, however, Bell provides both the mesh network access points and the modem — providing opportunity for a more seamless experience.

Plume Whole Home Wi-Fi specs

  • Dual Band, simultaneously operating in 2.4 & 5Ghz 2×2 MIMO 802.11b/g/n/ac
  • Operating bandwidths of 20/40MHz for 2.4Ghz & 20/40/80MHz for 5Ghz
  • AC1200 Gigabit Wi-Fi
  • 100/1000 GbE multi-directional Ethernet port
  • WPA2 certified

“We’ve integrated the same software into the modem so that it’s no different from the pod itself,” said Shawn Omstead, vice-president of residential product development and management at Bell Canada in an interview with MobileSyrup.

This cuts ethernet cords out of the equation. Though there is an available ethernet port on the pods, customers won’t need to connect any of the pods to the modem. The pods can just be plugged in to the wall and set up through a few steps on the Bell app.

Through the app, users can see the signal strength of the pods and modem, as well as how many devices are connected to each access point, represented by small dots orbiting around each point.

There’s also a section that lists all the devices on the network. Clicking on a particular device gives you parental control options, allowing the administrator of that account to block access for certain devices for certain amounts of time or recurring daily time periods.

Additionally, the app allows users to message Wi-Fi network name and password to guests, and Bell says more features will be added in the second or third quarter of this year.

The pods themselves are unobtrusive; they’re white, have no blinking lights (after setup) and are small enough not to block the other outlet on either side of the device.

The pods only work with Bell’s top-end Sagemcom-produced Home Hub 3000 modem for now (which itself carries a $7 monthly rental fee, depending on the package), though the company says it plans to make the pods compatible with the Home Hub 2000 sometime in March 2018, and eventually has plans to make them compatible with all Bell internet modems.

As for customers that need more than four pods — they can rent an additional pod for $2 per month, up to a total of 14 pods.

The pods aren’t available for outright purchase yet, however. In fact, no Bell internet hardware can be purchased, but there are options on some modem routers to make one payment rather than monthly payments. That option may come in the future though, says Omstead, with the price likely mirroring what Plume charges for its sets.

The outright price of a six-pack directly from Plume is $329 USD, just about the equivalent of three years’ rental of six pods.

Beyond the convenience of the app and the obvious benefits of mesh network coverage, Omstead emphasizes the importance of cloud intelligence, noting that the pods and modem are able to easily switch between 2.4GHz and 5GHz connections, implementing whichever is best according to scenario.

For instance, when you approach and enter your home, you naturally pick up the long-range, lower speed band — 2.4GHz — which, with some systems, leads to the issue of being stuck on 2.4GHz even after you’re well ensconced in your home. But Omstead promises that with Whole Home Wi-Fi’s cloud technology, the network will quickly bounce you to the faster short-range band — 5GHz — once you’re inside your home.

He also notes that Bell’s cloud-based technology will learn to prioritize certain traffic. For instance if your iPhone is consuming a lot of bandwidth, it will give it priority over devices that are inactive or less active.

“We are constantly learning and adapting every time,” says Omstead.

Meanwhile, options for manual prioritization are also on the way, likely to arrive by the end of the year.

Omstead says he’s confident this mix of mesh networking and cloud intelligence is the next major step for Bell’s Wi-Fi offerings and home Wi-Fi in general.

“For 99 percent of customers, this is going to be the perfect solution.”

Related Articles

Contests

Dec 13, 2016

5:41 PM EST

Win a Furbo, the Wi-Fi connected animal treat delivery system

Business

Jun 8, 2017

4:14 PM EST

Metrolinx is looking for a partner to bring Wi-Fi to GO Transit vehicles

News

Jan 23, 2018

10:18 AM EST

Bell says that ‘fewer’ than 100,000 customers affected by cybersecurity breach

News

Jan 23, 2018

12:39 PM EST

CraveTV offers Game of Thrones-inspired 6 and 12-month discounts

Comments

  • Ipse

    Funny, this looked like a good deal until I read the part related to compatibility ONLY with their Sagemcom gateway. No thanks.

    • Tom A

      if you are using Bell anyway you likely have this already regardless. Now using Bell in general seems like a terrible idea but this isn’t really an issue for existing Bell customers

  • Chris G

    Surprised it’s taken this long for the carriers to do this. Wish it was higher than AC 1200 or to have Ethernet ports but this is good for the majority of users at a great cost compared to buying outright

    • vn33

      There is an Ethernet port on each pod. You can add a switch if more ports are needed.

      “Though there is an available ethernet port on the pods, customers won’t need to connect any of the pods to the modem.”

    • Chris G

      Oh wow, good to know!

  • Marshall Davidson

    If this was pay to own then this would be compelling but renting? Makes little sense, especially if you intend to keep them beyond 3 years.

    • Rev0lver

      Never underestimate the allure of a perpetual small monthly payment to the financially illiterate.

    • Tom A

      It actually seems like not a terrible deal considering its Bell. $60 a year for a system that would cost at least $300 or more in the store. In 5 years you could have just bought it but seems like if its $5 a month one would think that the warranty lasts as long as you are paying the bill for them, plus you can feel free to upgrade to whatever new tech there is in 5 years and be no further behind

    • Marshall Davidson

      Meh…Its a ripoff really. Wifi technology doesn’t really evolve that much. The only thing that is a bigger ripoff is buying the TV receivers that can only be used on the providers network. In the U.S. there has been a push to make these set-top boxes compatible with whatever cable provider you choose so one can justify spending $300-$400 on those things.

    • rgl168

      Actually, wifi technology continues to evolve. There are a number of 802.11a_ proposals in the pipeline that are under consideration for approval for the next 2 or 3 years.

    • Marshall Davidson

      All tech evolves. I’m not saying Wifi is any different but there just isn’t a compelling reason to upgrade routers or network hardware unless the stuff craps out. I’m still using a router I’ve had for nearly 5 years now and its more than satisfactory for my needs even if there is ‘newer’ hardware available. I don’t need the latest standard and most others don’t either.

    • rgl168

      “Stuff craps out” is not the only reason to upgrade. Use case is also a reason. Sure – if your use case consists of sharing a few laptops or desktops inside the home, maybe your existing router setup will work. However, as homes gets more connected with “smart” devices (eg. outdoor camera, door bell/camera combos, garage door openers, etc.) get more proliferated at homes, the single router setup for today may no longer meet the requirements of tomorrow.

    • Marshall Davidson

      I run two computers, Apple TV, two Nvidia Shields, two Smart TV’s, two tablets, Hue, August lock, Nest cameras and thermostat/alarm to give you some idea and I don’t find it necessary to change my network hardware.
      People will generally only upgrade their home Wi-Fi if they find it necessary to do so but not because its not the latest and greatest available on the market.
      For a business however there could be a greater need to upgrade or those running public Wifi spots.
      In any event you could buy these mesh and they’d certainly meet your needs for many years to come regardless if newer models come out.

    • mola2alex

      “Wifi technology doesn’t really evolve that much”. Traditionally it has been 4 year average like N to AC was 2009 to 2013. But did you know there is AH, AJ, AX, AY and AZ all estimated before 2021? Not sure which will go mainstream but not true to say it does not evolve that much.

      Also need to remember the emergence of smart stuff and IOT. So having a smart mesh network alone might be better than just upgraded wifi theoretical speed boosts. Lets say you keep your router with AC but everything like door locks, cameras, sensors, thermostat, smoke alarms, etc etc all come online and you have 100 devices all competing for the single AC router. It may not be this solution that solves it so renting is not a bad idea especially if an early adopter of these sorts of things

    • mola2alex

      Are you still using a wireless B router? Rental is not that bad in some instances. If the break even between outright buying is 3 years, chances are there might be a new wifi standard or this tech becomes EOL. So I think if you are a heavy internet user always wanting the latest wifi standard or technology, renting is not a bad option. If you don’t upgrade for +3 years on avg then sure, makes sense.

  • dirtyKIMCHI

    What exactly is a Multi-Directional Ethernet Port?

    • Mitch Cant

      The port could link to your router OR it could be used to connect a device without wireless built in

  • Alanalan11

    This is pretty cool. I live in a Condo and have no use for it but would be great for my parents who still live in a large house.