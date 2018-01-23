News
PREVIOUS|

Bell says that ‘fewer’ than 100,000 customers affected by cybersecurity breach

Bell is currently working with the RCMP and OPC to investigate the hack

Jan 23, 2018

10:18 AM EST

7 comments

bell canada

National telecom Bell has confirmed that “fewer than 100,000” customers have had their private information illegally accessed by hackers.

According to a Bell spokesperson who spoke with MobileSyrup via email, hackers were able to access the account numbers, telephone numbers, email addresses and usernames of “fewer than 100,000” customers.

“There is no indication that any credit card or other banking information was accessed,” reads an excerpt from a Bell email to MobileSyrup.

The RCMP is currently investigating the incident, and Bell said that it had notified the appropriate governmental agencies about the hack.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) confirmed to MobileSyrup via email that it had been notified of the hack.

“We are following up with Bell to obtain information regarding what took place and what they are doing to mitigate the situation, and to determine follow up actions,” said an OPC spokesperson, in an email to MobileSyrup.

Due to the confidentiality provisions in the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), the OPC was unable to provide any further details.

An early morning email from Bell

Bell customers were first made aware of the hack on Tuesday, January 23rd, 2018.

According to an email sent to Bell customers, from Bell executive vice president of customer experience John Watson, private information including names, account numbers, telephone numbers, email addresses and usernames could have been accessed in a privacy breach.

A Bell customer service representative later confirmed the email’s authenticity in a phone call with MobileSyrup, explaining that a “small subset within our accounts” have been potentially affected.

“Please note that additional security authentication and identification requirements have been implemented on your account,” reads an excerpt from the Watson email. “When discussing your account with our service representatives, you will be asked for this additional information to verify your identity.”

This is Bell’s second major cybersecurity incident in under a year. The company was previously breached in May 2017, when roughly 1.9 million active email addresses and 1,700 names and active phone numbers were accessed by an anonymous hacker.

Update 23/01/2018 (1): Story updated with additional information from Bell and numbers from the Globe and Mail.

Update 23/01/2018 (2): Story updated with additional information from the OPC.

Update 23/01/2018 (3): Story updated and revised, reference to the Globe and Mail removed.

Related Articles

Resources

Jan 23, 2018

12:15 PM EST

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in February

News

Jan 22, 2018

5:02 PM EST

You won’t believe who the MobileSyrup team’s Google Art Culture doppelgangers are

Features

Jan 15, 2018

6:49 PM EST

Rogers denies having a high pressure sales environment

News

Jan 22, 2018

5:40 PM EST

Bell files Supreme Court appeal over CRTC’s American Super Bowl ad decision

Comments

  • It’s Me

    Does Bell still use unencrypted channels for transmission? If so, then that might a clue as to where they might look first 😀

    https://medium.com/@pgazenov/cravetv-hacking-eh-22af827960c2
    https://www.reddit.com/r/canada/comments/5nqir1/cravetv_site_is_not_secured/

    Seems they took a google approach to security, convenience trumps security.

  • It’s Me

    /smfh
    Too inconvenient I guess. This sounds like a case where their negligence was likely responsible for the breach.

    • Ricky Bobby

      Would love to see the privacy commissioner’s response if it is indeed CraveTV and https.

      That has been going on for such a long time and it’s been pointed out on /r/canada as recent as last month

  • John Lofwire

    Nice security..

    • It’s Me

      No one ever accused Bell (nor Rogers) of hiring the best and the brightest monkeys.

  • ann sazade

    Both Bell and Virgin allow retailers to use third party insurance companies. These companies have absolutely no connection with Bell but they don’t tell you that at the store. So when you sign up for it shazaam,some unknown from heaven’s knows where company now has access to your bank account or credit card info and God only knows what else. When I cancelled my insurance I ended up talking to a company in the U.S. that first tried to tell me cell phone insurance was MANDATORY! It took three calls to the company and one to my bank to stop it. Bell and Virgin don’t give a rat’s butt about you or your security,just your money.

  • vn33

    No Bell .. it’s not “fewer” but “as many as” … don’t fluff over the significance of how many of your customers have been affected.

  • shawngr

    30 minutes on a call with them this morning, several departments and no one knew about it, nor could they tell me which of my accounts was breached. FAIL!!!!!! The BS they spewed when pressures was stellar. I had to tell the CSR to stop talking and that I was hanging up becasue it was now wasting my time to run my business.