CraveTV offers Game of Thrones-inspired 6 and 12-month discounts

Ahead of Game of Thrones’ imminent arrival on the platform, Bell’s CraveTV is introducing discounts for 6-month and 12-month signups.
While CraveTV usually costs $7.99 CAD monthly, those who sign up for six months of the service can now pay $40.75, representing a 15 percent total discount. The limited-time promotion echoes the Star Trek: Discovery offer made in September.
Additionally, 12 months of CraveTV now costs $71.91, 25 percent off the regular price of $95.88.
CraveTV hasn’t specified an end date for either promotion, but both are only temporary. After six or 12 months the pricing will revert to $7.99 monthly.
As with past promotions, those who are already with CraveTV should be able to purchase these deals and have them activate at the end of their current subscription.
CraveTV announced just yesterday that it will begin streaming the first three seasons of hit show Game of Thrones, starting February 16th, with season four and five following shortly after.
CraveTV will add season six and seven sometime in 2018 — in time for viewers to be caught up for season eight commencing 2019. According to the release, episodes from the latest season will debut, as per usual, on HBO Canada, coming to the platform once the season is complete.
Other HBO shows coming to Crave in 2018 include Girls, The Young Pope, Silicon Valley and Insecure. Find the full list here.
