This could be our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S9

A new video of of the Samsung Galaxy S9 has appeared online, giving us what could be our first look at the still-unannounced flagship smartphone.
The video, which SamMobile says comes from a Chinese social network, shows off what looks like a Samsung device with an ‘Infinity Display’ design. The person in the video seems to be conducting a touch sensitivity test with a screen protector. The video is a little meta as well, given that it also looks like it was taken from a video of another screen showing a video (confused yet?).
While it’s possible that this is the S9, there’s no way for us to know for sure. It’s also worth noting that the bottom bezel of the device looks slightly thinner than the Galaxy S8’s and Note 8’s. That said, the video is blurry, short and difficult to follow given how shaky it is.
Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy S9 at Mobile World Congress in February, so we’re only a few weeks away from the device’s reveal.
The smartphone is rumoured to feature Samsung’s Exynos 9810 processor in some regions and the Snapdragon 845 in others (Canada will likely get the Snapdragon variant).
The S9+ is tipped to feature a 6.2-inch display and a dual camera, while the S9 will include a 5.8-inch display and single camera.
The Samsung Galaxy S9 will likely go on sale in March.
Source: SamMobile
