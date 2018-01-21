Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Cadillac Super Cruise Review: Learning not to drive [Read here]
- Asus Zephyrus Review [Read here]
- LG is killing its current design for the G7 [Read here]
- Canadian man charged with creating army of spambots on Twitch [Read here]
- Public Mobile is increasing the price of Legacy plans [Read here]
- Netflix says it’s ‘exploring’ bringing an app to the Nintendo Switch [Read here]
- BlackBerry launches new cybersecurity software for self-driving cars [Read here]
- Rogers denies having a high pressure sales environment [Read here]
- Union protests Shaw’s shutdown of Windsor, ON Freedom Mobile call center [Read here]
- People spent less time using mobile devices in 2017, says report [Read here]
- Canadian media coalition wants government to reconsider ‘Netflix Tax’ stance [Read here]
- Toronto only Canadian city on Amazon’s North American HQ shortlist [Read here]
- Here’s how to make use of your Rogers prepaid balance before it’s capped by the end of 2018 [Read here]
- Meet the Ontario company that teaches 24 million students math through an RPG [Read here]
- Nintendo says the Switch is the fastest-selling video game system ever in Canada [Read here]
- Galaxy S9 will reportedly come out on March 16 [Read here]
- Google to open Montreal Google Cloud Platform region in Q1 2018 [Read here]
