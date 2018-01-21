News
PREVIOUS

Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Jan 21, 2018

7:36 AM EST

0 comments

iPhone 8 vs Note 8 and S8

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Cadillac Super Cruise Review: Learning not to drive [Read here]
  • Asus Zephyrus Review [Read here]
  • LG is killing its current design for the G7 [Read here]
  • Canadian man charged with creating army of spambots on Twitch [Read here]
  • Public Mobile is increasing the price of Legacy plans [Read here]
  • Netflix says it’s ‘exploring’ bringing an app to the Nintendo Switch [Read here]
  • BlackBerry launches new cybersecurity software for self-driving cars [Read here]
  • Rogers denies having a high pressure sales environment [Read here]
  • Union protests Shaw’s shutdown of Windsor, ON Freedom Mobile call center [Read here]
  • People spent less time using mobile devices in 2017, says report [Read here]
  • Canadian media coalition wants government to reconsider ‘Netflix Tax’ stance [Read here]
  • Toronto only Canadian city on Amazon’s North American HQ shortlist [Read here]
  • Here’s how to make use of your Rogers prepaid balance before it’s capped by the end of 2018 [Read here]
  • Meet the Ontario company that teaches 24 million students math through an RPG [Read here]
  • Nintendo says the Switch is the fastest-selling video game system ever in Canada [Read here]
  • Galaxy S9 will reportedly come out on March 16 [Read here]
  • Google to open Montreal Google Cloud Platform region in Q1 2018 [Read here]

Related Articles

Features

Jan 19, 2018

11:38 AM EST

Uber Canada’s new general manager wants to put more people into fewer cars

Business

Jan 18, 2018

9:12 PM EST

Federal gov’t giving BDC $700 million to invest in clean-tech companies

Business

Jan 19, 2018

3:28 PM EST

Calgary responds to Amazon shortlist, says city would still fight a bear for second HQ

Comments