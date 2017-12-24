Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
– Microsoft offering up to $150 off all Xbox One S bundles until Dec. 24 [Read here]
– Google Pixel 2 now $799 in Canada, Pixel 2 XL drops to $1,009 [Read here]
– Two-thirds of Canadian subscribers watch Netflix content in public [Read here]
– Google discounts Pixelbook by $120 [Read here]
– Canadian carriers say response to $60/10GB promos has been overwhelming [Read here]
– Bell says it won’t unlock all devices for free [Read here]
– BlackBerry says it will support BB10 for at least two more years [Read here]
– Canadian carrier support lines falter due to massive interest in 10GB promo [Read here]
– CAFC issues iTunes gift card scam alert [Read here]
– Rogers signs 7-year deal allowing CBC to continue broadcasting Hockey Night in Canada [Read here]
– Bell Media loses federal court appeal of Super Bowl ad policy [Read here]
– $49/8GB and $56/10GB Koodo, Virgin Mobile and Fido promos continue in Quebec [Read here]
– Apple confirms it slows down older iPhones to prolong battery health [Read here]
– Sony’s Xperia Touch interactive projector is now available at Bell [Read here]
