Rogers signs 7-year deal allowing CBC to continue broadcasting Hockey Night in Canada

Hockey Night in Canada will continue to have a home at the CBC — at least for the next seven years.
When CBC lost its national NHL broadcast rights to Rogers in 2013, Canada’s largest telecom decided to maintain the tradition of airing Hockey Night in Canada on the Mother Corp’s network every Saturday through a four-year sub-licensing agreement.
After adding on a one-year extension, Rogers and CBC have now signed a new seven-year sub-licensing agreement that includes the rights to broadcast Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday, as well as all four rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, on TV and digitally through the CBC Sports and CBC TV apps.
The seven-year agreement begins in 2019 and will continue until Rogers’ 12-year broadcast rights deal expires following the 2025-26 season.
Hockey Night in Canada also broadcasts via Sportsnet and CityTV, and streams through Rogers NHL Live and Sportsnet NOW.
“CBC has been an excellent partner over the years and we are excited to extend our relationship,” said Rick Brace, President, Rogers Media. “Hockey Night in Canada is the most celebrated hockey brand in the country and is steeped in tradition. We are committed to working together to ensure it reaches the widest possible audience.”
Rogers says Sportsnet will continue to produce the games, retain all editorial control, and manage the advertising.
Rogers’s 12-year, $5.2 billion deal for the national broadcast and multimedia agreement with the NHL began with the 2014-15 season and is the largest media rights deal in the NHL’s history.
Source: Rogers/CBC via CNW
