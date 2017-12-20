Microsoft offering up to $150 off all Xbox One S bundles until Dec. 24

Microsoft is offering one final sale on its standard Xbox One consoles before Christmas. Until December 24th, all Xbox One S systems will be discounted between $100 and $150, depending on the bundle:
- Xbox One S Starter Bundle (500GB) — $249 (save $100)
- Xbox One S Minecraft Adventure Bundle (500GB) — $249 (save $100)
- Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition Bundle (1TB) — $349 (save $150)
- Xbox One S Assassin’s Creed: Origins Bundle (500GB) — $249 (save $100)
- Xbox One S Assassin’s Creed: Origins Bundle (1TB) — $349 (save $100)
- Xbox One S Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Bundle (500GB) — $249 (save $100)
- Xbox One S Shadow of War Bundle (500GB) — $249 (save $100)
- Xbox One S Shadow of War Bundle (1TB) — $349 (save $100)
- Xbox One S Madden NFL Bundle (500GB) — $249 (save $100)
- Xbox One S Battlefield 1 Bundle (500GB) — $249 (save $100)
- Xbox One S Battlefield 1 Special Edition Bundle (1TB) — $349 (save $100)
- Xbox One S Halo Wars 2 Bundle (1TB) — $249 (save $100)
- Xbox One S Forza Horizon 3 Bundle (500GB) — $249 (save $100)
- Xbox One S Forza Horizon 3 Bundle (1TB) — $349 (save $100)
- Xbox One S Gears of War 4 Bundle (1TB) — $349 (save $100)
While online orders won’t arrive until after the 25th, you can still take advantage of the deals in-store at most retailers, including the Microsoft Store, Best Buy, EB Games, Walmart, The Source and Toys “R” Us.
For anyone buying a console, Best Buy and the Microsoft Store are also offering $15 off the purchase of an additional Xbox One controller and $10 off the purchase of a six or 12 month Xbox Live membership.
Finally, the Microsoft Store is also throwing in a free Ubisoft game of your choosing with the purchase of an Xbox One S console. Customers can pick one free game from a selection of Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate, Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection, Steep, Just Dance 2018, Watch Dogs, Watch Dogs 2: Gold Edition and The Crew.
Source: Microsoft Canada
