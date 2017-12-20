Microsoft offering up to $150 off all Xbox One S bundles until Dec. 24

Resources
Xbox One S four bundles

Microsoft is offering one final sale on its standard Xbox One consoles before Christmas. Until December 24th, all Xbox One S systems will be discounted between $100 and $150, depending on the bundle:

While online orders won’t arrive until after the 25th, you can still take advantage of the deals in-store at most retailers, including the Microsoft Store, Best Buy, EB Games, Walmart, The Source and Toys “R” Us.

For anyone buying a console, Best Buy and the Microsoft Store are also offering $15 off the purchase of an additional Xbox One controller and $10 off the purchase of a six or 12 month Xbox Live membership.

Finally, the Microsoft Store is also throwing in a free Ubisoft game of your choosing with the purchase of an Xbox One S console. Customers can pick one free game from a selection of Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate, Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection, Steep, Just Dance 2018, Watch Dogs, Watch Dogs 2: Gold Edition and The Crew. 

Source: Microsoft Canada

