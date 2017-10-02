Google seemingly confirms Assistant for Chromebook

A few eagle-eyed Google product users have spotted application hints that suggest Assistant is making its way to Chromebook laptops.
As spotted by David Cannon and 9to5Google, Google’s Home app notes that some Assistant-related apps will work with Chromebooks. Meanwhile, the Chat with Assistant app recently began listing compatibility with Chromebooks on top of regular Android devices.
It’s possible Google will go into more detail about Assistant for Chromebook during its Pixel 2 reveal event on October 4th. According to leaks, the tech giant may also unveil a Pixel-branded Chromebook, cheaper Google Home speaker and new Daydream View during this presentation, among other products.
The reveal event begins at 9:00am PT/12:00pm ET, so stay tuned to MobileSyrup then for full coverage on all of Google’s big announcements.
