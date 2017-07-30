Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

News
Jul 30, 2017

7:15 AM EDT

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • In two weeks McDelivery has delivered more than 420,000 McNuggets across Canada [Read here]
  • Surface Studio Review: Beautiful, but expensive [Read here]
  • Proposed drone regulations increase pilot costs, do little for safety [Read here]
  • 2018 BMW 4 Series infotainment Review: Seeking efficiency [Read here]
  • Telus is discontinuing sales of the 32GB Silver Google Pixel [Read here]
  • Amazon Prime delivery is now available in Ottawa and Gatineau [Read here]
  • Freedom says streaming video slowdowns on LTE are due to 3G optimization tool [Read here]
  • Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in August [Read here]
  • Lego Boost brings blocks to life to get kids interested in coding [Read here]
  • CraveTV’s monthly subscription price to increase by $2 for Bell customers [Read here]
  • Google seeks to use U.S. law to battle Supreme Court of Canada’s order to change global search results [Read here]
  • Brampton installs four new solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations [Read here]
  • Unlocked BlackBerry KEYone can now be purchased at Walmart Canada [Read here]
  • McDonald’s Canada is turning cardboard drink trays into speakers [Read here]
  • Asus ZenFone AR Hands-on: Purpose-built for the future of augmented reality [Read here]
  • Rogers continues advocacy against ‘Tower Dump’ requests in 2016 transparency report [Read here]
  • Tim Hortons mobile order and pay iOS and Android app now available [Read here]
  • Apple discontinues the iPod Nano and Shuffle [Read here]

