Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

In two weeks McDelivery has delivered more than 420,000 McNuggets across Canada
Surface Studio Review: Beautiful, but expensive
Proposed drone regulations increase pilot costs, do little for safety
2018 BMW 4 Series infotainment Review: Seeking efficiency
Telus is discontinuing sales of the 32GB Silver Google Pixel
Amazon Prime delivery is now available in Ottawa and Gatineau
Freedom says streaming video slowdowns on LTE are due to 3G optimization tool
Here's what's coming to Netflix Canada in August
Lego Boost brings blocks to life to get kids interested in coding
CraveTV's monthly subscription price to increase by $2 for Bell customers
Google seeks to use U.S. law to battle Supreme Court of Canada's order to change global search results
Brampton installs four new solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations
Unlocked BlackBerry KEYone can now be purchased at Walmart Canada
McDonald's Canada is turning cardboard drink trays into speakers
Asus ZenFone AR Hands-on: Purpose-built for the future of augmented reality
Rogers continues advocacy against 'Tower Dump' requests in 2016 transparency report
Tim Hortons mobile order and pay iOS and Android app now available
Apple discontinues the iPod Nano and Shuffle
