Telecom news roundup: Bell’s bad week, new towers for Nova Scotia [Jul 27-Aug 2]

It was an interesting week in Canadian telecom, but Bell captured many headlines this week amid price hikes, multiple outages in Burlington and more. Here are the telecom stories you need to read this week:

Pricing and deals

Koodo brought back its 60GB 4G plan after briefly removing the plan from its website. The new version costs $5/mo more than before, but now has Koodo’s $5/mo autopay “discount” available.

Bell and Telus raised prices on their respective 75GB data plans.

Infrastructure

Yukon’s premier called Bell’s cell service “embarrassing” after service issues plagued the territory.

Bell customers in Burlington, Ontario, had a rough week after a cut fibre cable left some with disrupted TV and internet services. Just hours after Bell repaired the cable, a fire damaged it, disrupting services again.

Bell’s fibre internet took the top spot in Ookla’s Q1-Q2 2024 Speedtest Awards.

Nova Scotia announced more funding for 27 new cell towers and selected Rogers to upgrade 27 existing towers.

Business

The USW applied for an injunction against Telus after the company’s return-to-office mandate forced some Ontario employees to choose between relocating to Montreal or losing their jobs. The hearing will be held on August 7th.

Bell reported a jump in profits in Q2 2024 after cutting thousands of jobs.

You can find this week’s changes to Canadian mobile rate plans here and last week’s telecom roundup here.