Yukon premier calls Bell cell service ’embarrassing’

Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai blasted Bell over terrible wireless service in the territory, calling it “embarrassing” that residents experience frequent dropped calls even while downtown in the capital of Whitehorse.

Pillai sent a letter to Bell CEO Mirko Bibic, which was also sent out to media. In the letter, Pillai said the current service provided by Bell hasn’t met expectations and can be dangerous in emergencies. He wrote in the letter that in 2024, “it should be embarrassing to telecommunications providers that Yukoners cannot have uninterrupted cellphone calls.”

In a statement to CityNews, Bell said it takes the concerns “seriously.”

“We are investigating and working as quickly as possible to resolve these network issues. We will continue to update our government partners and impacted customers. As we complete network upgrades to add 4G and 5G service in the region, customers will have access to improved speeds and reliability,” Bell said.

However, Pillai said Yukoners have a right to be angry, pointing out that Bell owns “nearly all of the cellphone towers in the Yukon.”

“They need to answer for the dropped calls, delayed texts and patchy internet connections that Yukoners keep experiencing,” Pillai said.

Source: CityNews