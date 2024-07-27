Telecom news roundup: Fresh Freedom plans, Koodo autopay [Jul 17-26]

We’re back with another weekly telecom roundup for you after a week off. It’s been a crazy week in Canadian telecom, so here’s what you need to know:

Pricing and deals

Rogers and Fido raised connection fees to $70, sparking the CRTC to ask for information about the increase.

Rogers reportedly offered $35/75GB 5G ‘win-back’ deals.

Telus offered some Koodo customers special deals to switch, like $65/200GB.

Freedom reworked its suite of plans, adding 5G access and Canada/U.S./Mexico roaming to all plans. It also added a $5/mo plan.

Koodo raised plan prices by $5/mo and then offered a $5/mo “discount” for using automatic payments.

Virgin and Fido added Canada/U.S. calling following Freedom’s new plans.

Public Mobile revamped its plans, increasing costs or cutting features from several options.

Infrastructure

Freedom expanded service to 50 more towns in B.C. and Alberta.

The Big Three responded to the wildfires in Alberta.

