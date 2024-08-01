Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [Jul 25 – 31st]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.

Every week, MobileSyrup compiles the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you, allowing you to compare from 47,842 options and 13 providers.

It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

New deals:

Save up to over $900 on select Samsung Galaxy devices with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for only $11.25/month, 0% APR. With Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.

Get an iPhone 14 for only $27.80/month, 0% APR. With Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.

Get a mobile plan and home internet plan starting at $59/mo (Quebec only).

Get the Google Pixel 8 for $0 down, 0% APR, and only $10/month. With Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.

Get 10GB for $29/month or 50GB for $35/month in Quebec. In other regions, get 20GB for $39/month or 50GB for $44/month including Canada-US calling. Available for new activations when you bring your own phone

Ongoing deals:

Affordable phone plans for new Canadians. Plus, receive a bonus of 1000 long-distance minutes for calls to select countries when you sign up in-store.

Get a mobile plan and home internet plan starting at $80/mo. After a credit of $20/mo or more for 12 months (Ontario only).

Save with Member Benefits. Save up to $1200 per year on food, fashion, and entertainment.

Save up to 50% on stellar pre-loved phones.

Get 250MB Bonus Data with Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan on Auto Payment Options (Excluding QC).

Get 10GB Bonus data with the Unlimited Can/US $85 prepaid plan or 25GB Bonus data with the Unlimited Canada-wide $40 prepaid plan, on Auto Payment Options. (Excluding Quebec)

Get 500MB Bonus Data with Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan in QC and Canada-wide $30 prepaid plan in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $37 and $43 prepaid plans in QC and Unlimited Canada-wide $35 prepaid plan in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Shop online and get $60 waived of connection service fee.

Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.

Notable price changes:

New Deals:

Exclusive offer: 50GB for $40/mo in QC, 100GB for $50 in ON when you bring your own phone and pair it with an internet plan. Offer available in-store only.

Ongoing deals:

Get the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and save over $900 over a 2-year term with Bell SmartPay.

5G plans with unlimited talk, text, and tons of data starting from $55/mo when paired with an Internet plan in ON.

Bonus: + 5 GB data/mo.data per month with Automatic monthly top-up on 50 GB for $34/mo, 75GB for $40/mo and 100GB for $50/mo in QC

Save $60 when you buy online a new phone on an eligible 2-year plan, or bring your own.

Prepaid plans: Get 2GB bonus with $20/mo & $24/mo plans, or 5GB bonus with $29/mo and above plans with one of the Automatic monthly top-up options in QC.

Get 6 months of Apple Music when you buy an iPhone with Bell.

Prepaid Voice and Data plans: Get bonus 5GB data/mo with $30/mo, 25GB with $40/mo, 50GB with $50/mo, or 75GB with $60/mo plans, with one of the Automatic monthly top-up options in ON.

Get a credit up to $800 when you trade in your old phone.

Save $20/mo per additional line when you add members on select Essential or Ultimate plans.

Get 3 months of AppleTV+ when you buy an iPad with Bell.

Get bonus 250MB data/mo with Unlimited Canada-wide minutes Prepaid Voice plan with one of the Automatic monthly top-up options in ON.

Bonus: Existing Small Business Mobility customers receive a $200 bill credit with Business Fibe 50, Business Fibe 300 and Business Gigabit Fibe 1.5 internet plans.

Various phone accessories are on sale.

Noticeable price changes:

Life opens up with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, yours for $0 down!

Get the all-new Google Pixel 8

New deals:

Great Deals with Rogers! Internet starting from just $55.

Get 50GB for only $44/month in N and 10GB for only $29/mo in QC

Ongoing deals:

Save $70 on the Setup Service Fee when you activate any device online.

Save $5/month on select plans with Automatic Payments Discount.

Get iPhone 15 at $0 down, 0% interest, and pay only $33.38 for 24 months with the Fido Payment Program and a Plus plan.

Finance a new phone and lower your monthly payments by up to 50% at 0% interest over 48 months with a Rogers credit card. No mobile contract required.

Get a Fido mobile plan for as low as $39/month when paired with any Rogers Internet service in ON

Tablets at $0 down and 0% interest with financing on select plans starting at only $15/month when you add a line to your account.

Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.

New deals:

Keep your current phone and automatically receive a $15 discount each month on the All-Inclusive Canada 100 GB Mobile plan or a $10 discount on the All-Inclusive Canada 55GB and 65 GB plans.

Ongoing deals:

Purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and receive bonus Galaxy Buds3 earbuds. Get it for only $2.50/month by combining the Take-back Credit and the trade-in of your current phone.

Bring your own phone and receive an additional $5 off each month on your All-Inclusive Canada-France, All-Inclusive Canada-US, or Canada 25GB plan.

All-Inclusive Canada-France 45 GB and 60 GB plans. Use your cell phone in France as you would in Canada.

Canada-International 25 GB plan, a plan that travels with you to several destinations. Get it for $70/month, or for $55/month when combined with an Internet plan.

For a limited time, take advantage of special offers on travel plans. Canada-International starting at $55/month when combined with an Internet plan. Canada-US or Canada-France All-Inclusive plans starting at $45/month when combined with an Internet plan.

Special offer for newcomers in Quebec: The All-Inclusive Canada 25 GB Mobile plan at $35/month, when combined with an Internet plan and when you bring your own device. Plus, no Mobile activation fees and 10 GB bonus data per year in Canada.

Your price for life. Subscribe to a Videotron Mobile plan and be guaranteed to pay the same rate for life, as long as you keep your initial subscription.

Get a 100 GB bonus per year in Canada with All-Inclusive plans and with the Canada-International plan, along with $15 monthly savings if combined with an Internet service.

Take-back Credit: save 30% on your phone. Reduce the monthly payments for your brand-new device now by opting to return it after 24 months.

Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.

Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.

Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 9 GB and 25 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 25 GB plan with an Internet service.

Monthly savings on various smart phones

Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Promotion on the $25/mo, and $45/mo plans in QC, and the $30/mo plan in other regions, when you bring your own phone.

Ongoing deals:

For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 in credits.

Exclusive Stream+ offer for existing customers. Get it with The Happy Stack! From $20 without a Koodo plan.

Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime bundled from $10/mo. for 12 mo.

Save the $60 connection fee when you shop online.

New deals: Trade in an eligible device in-store and get the iPhone 15 128 GB for $0/month. For 24 months with financing and Save & Return when you bring back your device after 2 years with select plans.

Add a line: Get a 50GB 5G mobile plan for only $44/month when you add a loved one to your account, after Automatic Payments Discount (Excluding Quebec).

Finance an eligible Samsung phone and get the Galaxy Tab A9+ for $5/month for 24 months with financing on select plans. Get the tablet plan for $0/month for 24 months when you pair it with a 5G Rogers Infinite Premium Plan.

Get the Google Pixel 8 for only $10/month for 24 months with financing on select plans. $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest.

Save big on Rogers Mobile plans when paired with a home service. As low as $35/month in Quebec or $55/month in other regions (after Automatic Payments Discount when you bring your own device).

Rogers plans for newcomers starting at $44/month in Quebec or $55/month in other regions. Offer available for new activations when you bring your own device.

5G mobile plans start at $50/month ($35/month when paired with a home service) in Quebec, and $65/month ($55/month when paired with a home service) in other regions. When you bring your own phone and after Automatic Payments Discount. Ongoing deals: Save $5/month on select plans with Automatic Payments Discount.

Rogers parent-friendly plans starting at $44/month in Quebec and $45/month in other regions.

Ultimate Student Bundle: 5G Home Internet and a 50GB 5G mobile plan for $79/month. After Automatic Payments Discount and when you bring your own device. Valid student ID required. (Excluding Quebec)

Finance a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 or a Galaxy Z Fold6 over 24 months and get the Samsung Galaxy Watch7 starting at $5/month for 24 months with financing and on select plans. Plus, get a watch plan for $0/mo when you pair it with a 5G Rogers Infinite Premium Plan.

Get the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 for as low as $0/month for 24 months on financing with Save & Return (return the device within 2 years) when you trade in an eligible device in-store.

Save $70 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 for only $5/mo when you trade in an eligible device in-store or, get it online for $20/month. For 24 months on select plans with financing and Save & Return.

Student plans starting from $44/month in Quebec or $49/month in other regions.

Rogers plans for Adults 55+ starting from just $44/month in Quebec and $55/month in other regions.

Save $5/month on the 5G Mobile 75GB plan in Quebec when you bring your own phone.

Get 5G Home Internet for $55/month, or $40/month when paired with a mobile service in Quebec. Try it risk-free for 30 days. Includes 5G Home Internet device.

Take advantage of the Save & Return device credit on eligible phones when you agree to return it within the 2-year term, on Rogers Infinite plans with financing.

Get 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost every year on eligible plans with the Rogers Mastercard.

The 5G Infinite Premium plan includes unlimited calling, texting and data within Canada, the US and Mexico.

Get a new phone with a Rogers credit card and enjoy up to 50% lower monthly payments with 0% interest without a mobile contract. Over 48 months with Equal Payment Plan. (Excluding Quebec)

Exclusive offer for newcomers: 1000 International Long Distance minutes to select countries is included on eligible plans. Available for new activations.

Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.

New deals:

Stay connected with Galaxy Tab A9+ for $0 upfront and $12.08/month with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus share your mobile data with your new tablet for $0 when you finance on a 2-year term with an eligible plan.

Get the Motorola Razr+ for $0 upfront. Save $930 upfront on select plans with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, shop online and save $60.

Shop the latest deals on headphones, speakers, cases, and more for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, enjoy free shipping.

Save up to $850 upfront on the iPhone 15 series over 24 months with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment.

Save up to $1,275 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Save $975 upfront on select plans with TELUS Easy Payment and Bring-It-Back. Plus, get up to $300 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.

Get Netflix, Disney+ Standard, and Amazon Prime from just $20 per month with Stream+. Save up to 17% for 2 years.

Get the Google Pixel 8 for $10/month for 24 months on select plans with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, shop in-store and get a Pixel Watch2 free when you finance on a 2-year term.

Save $830 upfront off iPhone 15 Pro Max on select plans with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, save $60 when you shop online.

Ongoing deals:

Enjoy 200GB of 5G+ nationwide data from $50/month in Quebec or 150GB from $60/month in other regions, with existing home services. Plus, redeem 2 years of Disney+ Standard free.

Save an extra $5 per month on select plans by setting up pre-authorized payments after checkout.

Get the Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15 Pro for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, share your data when you finance on a 2-year term.

Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $75 bill credit.

Get the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Fold6 and receive a $480 bonus when you trade in your existing device during checkout.

Get the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 for $0 upfront with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, get the Galaxy Z Flip6 free for 24 months when you trade in an eligible device in-store.

Save up to $395 off iPhone 15 (like new). Get it for $25.17/month for 24 months with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, redeem 2 years of Disney+ Standard free with select plans.

Get the Google Pixel 7 family for $0 upfront. Get an additional $240 off with TELUS Easy Payment on select plans. Plus, trade in an eligible device and receive up to $100 in bill credits.

Save big with plans starting at $55 per month with 50GB of 5G data in Quebec or $65 per month with 75GB in other regions, when you bring your own device.

Receive unlimited nationwide calling and SMS for free for two years, on the Talk & Text 100 prepaid plan. Promo Code: BONUS365.

Get a bonus 250MB with auto payment options using promo code 250AUTO, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 15 prepaid plan in Quebec and Nationwide Talk & Text 15 and 25 prepaid plans in other regions.

Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 25GB per month plus, get a bonus 2GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS25. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 & 55 prepaid plans.

Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 15GB per month plus, get a bonus 2GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS15. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plan.

Get a bonus 10GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO10GB on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)

Get a bonus 500MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO500, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan in Quebec.

New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0. Plus, get a bonus 2GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO2GB.

Bundle your services and get up to $60 off each month (Quebec only).

Save $15 to $135 per month on phone plans for your family. Save from $7.50 to $15 per month for every family member on your account.

Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.

Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible device.

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.

Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).

Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back

New deals:

For a limited time, activate your first plan using a friend’s referral code, and you’ll each receive a $40 referral bonus instead of the usual $25.

Ongoing deals:

