Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [Jul 25 – 31st]

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
New deals:
- Save up to over $900 on select Samsung Galaxy devices with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for only $11.25/month, 0% APR. With Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.
- Get an iPhone 14 for only $27.80/month, 0% APR. With Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.
- Get a mobile plan and home internet plan starting at $59/mo (Quebec only).
- Get the Google Pixel 8 for $0 down, 0% APR, and only $10/month. With Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.
- Get 10GB for $29/month or 50GB for $35/month in Quebec. In other regions, get 20GB for $39/month or 50GB for $44/month including Canada-US calling. Available for new activations when you bring your own phone
Ongoing deals:
- Affordable phone plans for new Canadians. Plus, receive a bonus of 1000 long-distance minutes for calls to select countries when you sign up in-store.
- Get a mobile plan and home internet plan starting at $80/mo. After a credit of $20/mo or more for 12 months (Ontario only).
- Save with Member Benefits. Save up to $1200 per year on food, fashion, and entertainment.
- Save up to 50% on stellar pre-loved phones.
- Get 250MB Bonus Data with Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan on Auto Payment Options (Excluding QC).
- Get 10GB Bonus data with the Unlimited Can/US $85 prepaid plan or 25GB Bonus data with the Unlimited Canada-wide $40 prepaid plan, on Auto Payment Options. (Excluding Quebec)
- Get 500MB Bonus Data with Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan in QC and Canada-wide $30 prepaid plan in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.
- Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $37 and $43 prepaid plans in QC and Unlimited Canada-wide $35 prepaid plan in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.
- Shop online and get $60 waived of connection service fee.
- Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
Notable price changes:
- Sale on: TCL 502, TCL 30 5G, TCL Flip and TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G, 502 prepaid, Sonim XP10 5G, XP3 Plus, XP5 Plus (with knobs) and XP5 Plus (without knobs).
- Motorola Cell Phone deals: Motorola razr+, G play & Edge (2024).
- Deals on Google Cell phones: Pixel 8, 8 pro and 8a
- Deal on Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Z fold6, Z flip6, S23 FE, S23+, S23 Ultra, Z Fold5, A15, S22, S22 Ultra, XCover6 Pro, & A54 5G.
New Deals:
- Exclusive offer: 50GB for $40/mo in QC, 100GB for $50 in ON when you bring your own phone and pair it with an internet plan. Offer available in-store only.
Ongoing deals:
- Get the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and save over $900 over a 2-year term with Bell SmartPay.
- 5G plans with unlimited talk, text, and tons of data starting from $55/mo when paired with an Internet plan in ON.
- Bonus: + 5 GB data/mo.data per month with Automatic monthly top-up on 50 GB for $34/mo, 75GB for $40/mo and 100GB for $50/mo in QC
- Save $60 when you buy online a new phone on an eligible 2-year plan, or bring your own.
- Prepaid plans: Get 2GB bonus with $20/mo & $24/mo plans, or 5GB bonus with $29/mo and above plans with one of the Automatic monthly top-up options in QC.
- Get 6 months of Apple Music when you buy an iPhone with Bell.
- Prepaid Voice and Data plans: Get bonus 5GB data/mo with $30/mo, 25GB with $40/mo, 50GB with $50/mo, or 75GB with $60/mo plans, with one of the Automatic monthly top-up options in ON.
- Get a credit up to $800 when you trade in your old phone.
- Save $20/mo per additional line when you add members on select Essential or Ultimate plans.
- Get 3 months of AppleTV+ when you buy an iPad with Bell.
- Get bonus 250MB data/mo with Unlimited Canada-wide minutes Prepaid Voice plan with one of the Automatic monthly top-up options in ON.
- Bonus: Existing Small Business Mobility customers receive a $200 bill credit with Business Fibe 50, Business Fibe 300 and Business Gigabit Fibe 1.5 internet plans.
- Various phone accessories are on sale.
Noticeable price changes:
- Life opens up with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, yours for $0 down!
Get the all-new Google Pixel 8
New deals:
- Great Deals with Rogers! Internet starting from just $55.
- Get 50GB for only $44/month in N and 10GB for only $29/mo in QC
Ongoing deals:
- Save $70 on the Setup Service Fee when you activate any device online.
- Save $5/month on select plans with Automatic Payments Discount.
- Get iPhone 15 at $0 down, 0% interest, and pay only $33.38 for 24 months with the Fido Payment Program and a Plus plan.
- Finance a new phone and lower your monthly payments by up to 50% at 0% interest over 48 months with a Rogers credit card. No mobile contract required.
- Get a Fido mobile plan for as low as $39/month when paired with any Rogers Internet service in ON
- Tablets at $0 down and 0% interest with financing on select plans starting at only $15/month when you add a line to your account.
- Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.
New deals:
- Keep your current phone and automatically receive a $15 discount each month on the All-Inclusive Canada 100 GB Mobile plan or a $10 discount on the All-Inclusive Canada 55GB and 65 GB plans.
Ongoing deals:
- Purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and receive bonus Galaxy Buds3 earbuds. Get it for only $2.50/month by combining the Take-back Credit and the trade-in of your current phone.
- Bring your own phone and receive an additional $5 off each month on your All-Inclusive Canada-France, All-Inclusive Canada-US, or Canada 25GB plan.
- All-Inclusive Canada-France 45 GB and 60 GB plans. Use your cell phone in France as you would in Canada.
- Canada-International 25 GB plan, a plan that travels with you to several destinations. Get it for $70/month, or for $55/month when combined with an Internet plan.
- For a limited time, take advantage of special offers on travel plans. Canada-International starting at $55/month when combined with an Internet plan. Canada-US or Canada-France All-Inclusive plans starting at $45/month when combined with an Internet plan.
- Special offer for newcomers in Quebec: The All-Inclusive Canada 25 GB Mobile plan at $35/month, when combined with an Internet plan and when you bring your own device. Plus, no Mobile activation fees and 10 GB bonus data per year in Canada.
- Your price for life. Subscribe to a Videotron Mobile plan and be guaranteed to pay the same rate for life, as long as you keep your initial subscription.
- Get a 100 GB bonus per year in Canada with All-Inclusive plans and with the Canada-International plan, along with $15 monthly savings if combined with an Internet service.
- Take-back Credit: save 30% on your phone. Reduce the monthly payments for your brand-new device now by opting to return it after 24 months.
- Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.
- Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.
- Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 9 GB and 25 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 25 GB plan with an Internet service.
- Monthly savings on various smart phones
- Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
Noticeable price changes:
- Shop offers on – Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Z Flip6 and S24 online and save the $60 connection fee.
- Samsung Galaxy S22 + 20 GB plan starting from $50/mo.
- Get the Google Pixel 8a for $11/mo. with the Tab Plus. That’s $531 in device savings!
New deals:
- Promotion on the $25/mo, and $45/mo plans in QC, and the $30/mo plan in other regions, when you bring your own phone.
Ongoing deals:
- For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 in credits.
- Exclusive Stream+ offer for existing customers. Get it with The Happy Stack! From $20 without a Koodo plan.
- Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime bundled from $10/mo. for 12 mo.
- Save the $60 connection fee when you shop online.
New deals:
- Trade in an eligible device in-store and get the iPhone 15 128 GB for $0/month. For 24 months with financing and Save & Return when you bring back your device after 2 years with select plans.
- Add a line: Get a 50GB 5G mobile plan for only $44/month when you add a loved one to your account, after Automatic Payments Discount (Excluding Quebec).
- Finance an eligible Samsung phone and get the Galaxy Tab A9+ for $5/month for 24 months with financing on select plans. Get the tablet plan for $0/month for 24 months when you pair it with a 5G Rogers Infinite Premium Plan.
- Get the Google Pixel 8 for only $10/month for 24 months with financing on select plans. $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest.
- Save big on Rogers Mobile plans when paired with a home service. As low as $35/month in Quebec or $55/month in other regions (after Automatic Payments Discount when you bring your own device).
- Rogers plans for newcomers starting at $44/month in Quebec or $55/month in other regions. Offer available for new activations when you bring your own device.
- 5G mobile plans start at $50/month ($35/month when paired with a home service) in Quebec, and $65/month ($55/month when paired with a home service) in other regions. When you bring your own phone and after Automatic Payments Discount.
Ongoing deals:
- Save $5/month on select plans with Automatic Payments Discount.
- Rogers parent-friendly plans starting at $44/month in Quebec and $45/month in other regions.
- Ultimate Student Bundle: 5G Home Internet and a 50GB 5G mobile plan for $79/month. After Automatic Payments Discount and when you bring your own device. Valid student ID required. (Excluding Quebec)
- Finance a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 or a Galaxy Z Fold6 over 24 months and get the Samsung Galaxy Watch7 starting at $5/month for 24 months with financing and on select plans. Plus, get a watch plan for $0/mo when you pair it with a 5G Rogers Infinite Premium Plan.
- Get the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 for as low as $0/month for 24 months on financing with Save & Return (return the device within 2 years) when you trade in an eligible device in-store.
- Save $70 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 for only $5/mo when you trade in an eligible device in-store or, get it online for $20/month. For 24 months on select plans with financing and Save & Return.
- Student plans starting from $44/month in Quebec or $49/month in other regions.
- Rogers plans for Adults 55+ starting from just $44/month in Quebec and $55/month in other regions.
- Save $5/month on the 5G Mobile 75GB plan in Quebec when you bring your own phone.
- Get 5G Home Internet for $55/month, or $40/month when paired with a mobile service in Quebec. Try it risk-free for 30 days. Includes 5G Home Internet device.
- Take advantage of the Save & Return device credit on eligible phones when you agree to return it within the 2-year term, on Rogers Infinite plans with financing.
- Get 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost every year on eligible plans with the Rogers Mastercard.
- The 5G Infinite Premium plan includes unlimited calling, texting and data within Canada, the US and Mexico.
- Get a new phone with a Rogers credit card and enjoy up to 50% lower monthly payments with 0% interest without a mobile contract. Over 48 months with Equal Payment Plan. (Excluding Quebec)
- Exclusive offer for newcomers: 1000 International Long Distance minutes to select countries is included on eligible plans. Available for new activations.
- Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.
New deals:
- Stay connected with Galaxy Tab A9+ for $0 upfront and $12.08/month with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus share your mobile data with your new tablet for $0 when you finance on a 2-year term with an eligible plan.
- Get the Motorola Razr+ for $0 upfront. Save $930 upfront on select plans with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, shop online and save $60.
- Shop the latest deals on headphones, speakers, cases, and more for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, enjoy free shipping.
- Save up to $850 upfront on the iPhone 15 series over 24 months with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment.
- Save up to $1,275 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Save $975 upfront on select plans with TELUS Easy Payment and Bring-It-Back. Plus, get up to $300 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
- Get Netflix, Disney+ Standard, and Amazon Prime from just $20 per month with Stream+. Save up to 17% for 2 years.
- Get the Google Pixel 8 for $10/month for 24 months on select plans with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, shop in-store and get a Pixel Watch2 free when you finance on a 2-year term.
- Save $830 upfront off iPhone 15 Pro Max on select plans with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, save $60 when you shop online.
Ongoing deals:
- Enjoy 200GB of 5G+ nationwide data from $50/month in Quebec or 150GB from $60/month in other regions, with existing home services. Plus, redeem 2 years of Disney+ Standard free.
- Save an extra $5 per month on select plans by setting up pre-authorized payments after checkout.
- Get the Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15 Pro for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, share your data when you finance on a 2-year term.
- Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $75 bill credit.
- Get the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Fold6 and receive a $480 bonus when you trade in your existing device during checkout.
- Get the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 for $0 upfront with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, get the Galaxy Z Flip6 free for 24 months when you trade in an eligible device in-store.
- Save up to $395 off iPhone 15 (like new). Get it for $25.17/month for 24 months with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, redeem 2 years of Disney+ Standard free with select plans.
- Get the Google Pixel 7 family for $0 upfront. Get an additional $240 off with TELUS Easy Payment on select plans. Plus, trade in an eligible device and receive up to $100 in bill credits.
- Save big with plans starting at $55 per month with 50GB of 5G data in Quebec or $65 per month with 75GB in other regions, when you bring your own device.
- Receive unlimited nationwide calling and SMS for free for two years, on the Talk & Text 100 prepaid plan. Promo Code: BONUS365.
- Get a bonus 250MB with auto payment options using promo code 250AUTO, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 15 prepaid plan in Quebec and Nationwide Talk & Text 15 and 25 prepaid plans in other regions.
- Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 25GB per month plus, get a bonus 2GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS25. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 & 55 prepaid plans.
- Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 15GB per month plus, get a bonus 2GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS15. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plan.
- Get a bonus 10GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO10GB on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)
- Get a bonus 500MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO500, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan in Quebec.
- New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0. Plus, get a bonus 2GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO2GB.
- Bundle your services and get up to $60 off each month (Quebec only).
- Save $15 to $135 per month on phone plans for your family. Save from $7.50 to $15 per month for every family member on your account.
- Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.
- Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible device.
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.
- Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).
- Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
New deals:
- Promo on the $29/mo 4G plan in Quebec.
- Promo on 5G plans: $34/mo and $50/mo plans in Quebec, or $34/mo and $39/mo plans in other regions.
- For a limited time, subscribe to a 4G 20GB plan for only $29/month in Quebec or a 5G 15GB CAN-US plan for only $34/month in other regions.
Ongoing deals:
- For a limited time, subscribe to a 5G 50GB subscription plan for only $34/month with a $0 eSIM and a $0 activation fee.
- For a limited time, pay $0 for an eSIM.
New deals:
With new activations on plans $34/month and up, get 1 month’s fee in credit on the first anniversary date until August 6th.
Ongoing deals:
- Get 10GB bonus data with $34/mo 4G plan as of your first anniversary date per month for 24 months in QC (2GB autopay bonus data)
- Get 5 GB bonus data per month (500MB bonus data on autopay) as of your first anniversary date for 12 months with the $25/mo plan in QC.
- Get 500MB bonus with autopay with $15/mo & $25/mo 3G Data, Talk & Text plans.
- Get 2GB of bonus data with autopay with the $34/mo, $40/mo & $50/mo 4G plans. Plus, get 10GB bonus data/month for 24 months as of your First Anniversary Date on the $34/mo plan. (QC only)
- Get 2GB bonus with autopay with $34/mo, $40/mo & $50/mo 4G Data plans. Get 500MB bonus with $29/mo 4G plan. (Excluding QC).
Notable price changes:
- Get 20GB of data that you can use in Canada and the United States for only $29/mo. With Digital Discount and a $5/mo. bring your own phone credit for 24 months..
Ongoing deals:
- Get the new Galaxy Z Fold6 or Z Flip6 and save an additional $240 over 24 months when picking up in-store. Available on $45+/mo plans (after Digital Discount) on a 2-year term. In-store only.
- Get your free gig of international roaming to use in 92 destinations.
- Save the $45 connection fee when you activate online.
- Bring your family to Freedom Mobile and get Canada-US 100GB for $40/mo with the Digital Discount. Price for 3rd+ line.
- Get 100GB of data that you can use in Canada and the United States for $50/mo. With Digital Discount.
- 50GB to use in Canada & U.S. for $34/mo for 24 months, with Digital Discount, when you bring your own phone.
- Exclusive savings for students: Switch to Freedom and get 100GB of data that you can use in Canada and the United States for $40/mo. Select post-secondary institutions.
- Bring in your old device and you could save up to $500 on your next phone purchase.
- Get 1,000 long-distance minutes per month for 24 months to 14 destinations when you activate a new line or upgrade your phone on $29+/mo. plans, after Digital Discount. In-store only.
- Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year.
Notable price changes:
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 & Z Flip6 available July 24th
- Sale on: Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 4, A35, 5G and S23 FE.
- Sale on: iPhone 14
- Sale on: Motorola Moto G 5G (2023), Moto Edge (2022), G 5G, G Stylus 5G, G Power & G Pure.
- Sale on: TCL 30 5G, 30 XE 5G, 40 XE 5G, 50 XE NXTPAPER, and 20S.
Ongoing deals:
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet and save $100 now or $5 every month. Plus, get Whole Home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months!
- Get a bonus $100 on top of your trade-in value when you trade in your old device and buy a new one.
- Save $120 on select totalSHARE and VIP 35 plans.
- Get 15% off when you buy 2 or more cases, screen protectors, charging accessories, or MagSafe accessories.
- Find seamless connections, more data, and no contracts with new noSTRINGS Talk + Text + Data plans. Plus, sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid and save $10/mo for 6 months on select plans.
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an iPhone or Apple Watch.
- Newcomers to Canada can get either 2 months of free Prepaid mobile service or a new phone with savings up to $780 on any postpaid mobile voice & data plan.
- Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus.
- infiNET 1 Gig for $99.95/mo for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless. Plus, get Whole Home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months.
- Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories, or your early device upgrade fee, when you trade in your old device.
- Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price. As low as $13/mo with bundle savings.
- Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo more.
Notable price changes:
- Get iPhone 15 for $22/mo
- Sale on Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, S23 FE, A35 5G, Moto Razr, Moto g 5G , Z flip 5and Z Fold5.
New deals:
- Save $10/mo on an unlimited plan
Ongoing deals:
- Get a 75GB Unlimited Data mobile plan and Internet bundle for $99 + mobile bundle, or choose 90GB for $109/month + mobile bundle
- Save $10/mo off Internet with Rollover Data plans at $40, $45, $55 & $60.
- Save $10 on an unlimited plan
- Get a $60 credit & free shipping when you buy a new mobile plan online.
- Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free when you buy an Apple device.
- Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit. (Available on Rollover Data or Unlimited Data plans).
- Bring your own phone and enjoy great data plans.
- Get the smartphone you want for $0 down with easyTab.
- Get up to $200 when you switch to Eastlink.
New deals:
- For a limited time, activate your first plan using a friend’s referral code, and you’ll each receive a $40 referral bonus instead of the usual $25.
Ongoing deals:
- Save on your mobile plan. Buy a selected phone and get a discount on your mobile plan every month for 24 months. (Quebec only)
Ongoing deals:
- Get Ignite Internet starting at $60/mo on a 2-year ValuePlan when paired with a Rogers or Fido mobile plan.
- Get Ignite Internet online and get $100 with your Rogers credit card.
- Order your plan online and save an extra $50.
Noticeable price changes:
Ongoing deals:
$25 OFF The MaxWest Nitro N62 purchase of a $50+ Top Up.
Ongoing deals:
- Get a 25GB Canada-US 5G plan for $29/mo when you register for Auto Top-Up. Get 20,000 PC Optimum points and up to 10% of the value of every Top-Up in PC Optimum.
- Get auto top up bonus with all the 4G & 5G plans
- Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money
- 20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service
Ongoing deals:
- Enjoy 25GB for $29/mo in ON or 25GB for $27/mo in QC, on new activations when you register for Automatic Top-Up.
- Get 250MB /mo of bonus data after making 6 monthly payments. Plus, get an additional 750MB/mo of bonus data on a minimum $25/mo plan after making 12 monthly payments.
Bell MTS
New deals:
- Get 50 GB for $35/mo. when you bring your own phone.When paired with an Internet plan.
