Streaming in Canada on Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video [July 29-Aug. 4]

Crave

The Queen of My Dreams

Original theatrical release date: March 22nd, 2024

Crave release date: August 2nd, 2024

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

After having a strained relationship with her parents over coming out as a lesbian, a Pakistani-Canadian must undergo an emotional journey after the unexpected death of her father.

The Queen of My Dreams was written and directed by Sydney, N.S.’ Fawzia Mirza (Signature Move) and stars Brampton, Ontario’s Amrit Kaur (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Ottawa’s Hamza Haq (Transplant) and Nimra Bucha (Ms. Marvel).

Disney+

Futurama (Season 12)

Disney+ Canada release date: July 29th, 2024

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

In this latest season, Bender becomes an NFT model, a temp takes over Fry’s life and Leela is jealous of a chatbot.

Futurama was created by Matt Groening and David X. Cohen (The Simpsons) and features the voices of Billy West (Fry, Farnsworth, Zoidberg), Katey Sagal (Leela), John DiMaggio (Bender), Phil LaMarr (Hermes), Lauren Tom (Amy) and more.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Original theatrical release date: May 10th, 2024

Disney+ Canada release date: August 2nd, 2024

Genre: Sci-fi action

Runtime: 2 hours, 25 minutes

300 years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes, a young chimpanzee and a young woman embark on a journey to determine the future of apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was directed by Wes Ball (Maze Runner series) and stars Owen Teague (It series), Freya Allan (The Witcher) and Thunder Bay, Ontario’s Kevin Durand (The Strain).

Netflix

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: August 2nd, 2024

Genre: Animated adventure comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 26 minutes

In this first SpongeBob SquarePants spin-off film, Sandy Cheeks must team-up with SpongeBob to return to her home state of Texas to save Bikini Bottom from an evil CEO.

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie was directed by Liza Johnson (Elvis & Nixon) and features veteran SpongeBob actors Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs) and Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star).

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4 [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: July 31st, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Five episodes (40 to 51 minutes each)

This season experiments with the regular Unsolved Mysteries format by featuring two iconic old cases, Jack the Ripper and The Mothman, as well as three modern mysteries. It’s worth noting that one of this season’s episodes focuses on the 2015 death of Calgarian Amanda Antoni.

Prime Video

Arthur the King [Amazon Original]

Original theatrical release date: March 15th, 2024 (U.S.)

Prime Video Canada release date: August 2nd, 2024

Genre: Adventure

Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes

The captain of an adventure racing team brings a wounded stray dog with him on a gruelling 700-km endurance race through the Dominican Republic.

Based on Mikael Lindnord’s 2016 memoir Arthur – The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home, Arthur the King was directed by Simon Cellan Jones (The Family Plan) and stars Mark Wahlberg (The Departed), Mississauga, Ontario’s Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Juliet Rylance (Perry Mason) and Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones).

Batman: Caped Crusader [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada release date: August 1st, 2024

Genre: Animated superhero

Runtime: Ten episodes (around 25 minutes each)

This darker, ’40s noir-inspired series follows a younger Bruce Wayne during the early years of his Batman career.

Based on DC Comics, Batman: Caped Crusader was developed by Batman: The Animated Series legend Bruce Timm and features the voices of Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass), Jason Watkins (The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies), Eric Morgan Stuart (the 2015 video game Life is Strange) and Krystal Joy Brown (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power).

