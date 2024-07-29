Koodo brings back 60GB 4G plan with price hike and autopay discount

Telus-owned Koodo brought back its 60GB 4G plan after removing it last week.

The wireless provider re-added the plan to its roster after removing it for bring your own phone (BYOP) customers late last week. It’s not entirely clear why the plan was briefly removed.

Like most of Koodo’s other plans, the 60GB plan got a $5/mo price increase combined with Koodo’s new $5/mo autopay discount. Before autopay, the plan costs $54/mo and drops to $49/mo with autopay. That’s the same price it was before, though notably, customers didn’t need to sign up for autopay to get that price.

The return of the 60GB 4G plan puts Koodo back in line with Fido and Virgin, which both offer $49/60GB plans. However, Virgin doesn’t require autopay to get that price.

And while it might go without saying, it’s worth noting that the $49/60GB plan isn’t a great deal compared to some other offers out there. For example, Freedom Mobile recently reworked its plans and now offers options like $35/50GB and $45/75GB, with Canada/U.S./Mexico roaming and 5G data.

Meanwhile, Telus-owned Public Mobile has $39/50GB and $44/80GB plans, also with 5G and Canada/U.S. roaming. Even if these plans aren’t quite as good as what Public previously had, they’re still much better than Koodo’s offers right now.

You can find Koodo’s plans here.