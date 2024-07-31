Bell’s fibre internet takes top spot in Ookla Speedtest Awards Q1-Q2 2024

Bell’s pure fibre internet has won Ookla’s Speedtest Awards for fixed network speed for a second year in a row.

According to Ookla’s Speedtest Awards for Q1-Q2 2024, Bell has the fastest internet and Wi-Fi speeds in Canada. Bell came in at the top with a Speed Score of 353.71 for pure fibre, while Bell’s Wi-Fi scored 319.25. Ookla’s Speed Score uses a modified trimean consisting of 90th, 50th and 10th percentile speeds to cover download and upload speeds across a provider’s network, with greater weight put on download speeds and on the 50th percentile because those best represent what most customers will experience on a day-to-day basis.

Telus placed second with a Speed Score of 299.30, followed by Rogers at 256.76, Cogeco at 177.10 and Videotron at 136.52.

Bell saw top download speeds of 936.33Mbps and upload speeds of 902.03Mbp, followed by Telus with top speeds of 848.86Mbps and 821.67Mbps, Rogers at 779.95Mbps and 154.72Mbps, Cogeco at 709.19Mbps and 103.84Mbps, and Videotron at 464.75Mbps and 56.13Mbps.

Ookla also included speed breakdowns for Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa. Bell ranked first across the board, while Rogers took second place in Toronto and Ottawa — Montreal saw Videotron in second. Notably, Telus was absent from the city speeds, likely because Telus’ fibre footprint is concentrated in Western Canada, which was absent from the city breakdown.

The data comes from over 21 million user-initiated speed tests taken from various Speedtest applications.

You can view the full Speedtest Awards here.