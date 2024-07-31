Fibre cut causing Bell internet, TV outage in Burlington, Ontario

Bell says some customers in Burlington, Ontario, are experiencing an outage with internet and TV services due to a fibre cut.

According to a Bell Support post on the website better known as Twitter, the fibre cut was caused by a third party not affiliated with Bell doing work in the area.

Some customers in Burlington may be experiencing an Internet and TV services interruption due to a fibre cut by a third party not affiliated with Bell, doing work in the area. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience. — Bell Support (@Bell_Support) July 31, 2024

Bell said it’s working to restore service, but has not yet shared any details on how long it could take.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Bell for further information about the outage and will update this story as new details become available.