Fibre cut causing Bell internet, TV outage in Burlington, Ontario

Bell is working to restore service, but it's not clear how long it could take

Jonathan Lamont
Jul 31, 20244:00 PM EDT 0 comments

Bell says some customers in Burlington, Ontario, are experiencing an outage with internet and TV services due to a fibre cut.

According to a Bell Support post on the website better known as Twitter, the fibre cut was caused by a third party not affiliated with Bell doing work in the area.

Bell said it’s working to restore service, but has not yet shared any details on how long it could take.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Bell for further information about the outage and will update this story as new details become available.

