fbpx
News

Costco discounts M2 MacBook Air to $1,248

There are a few other tech gadgets on sale as well

Brad Bennett
Aug 2, 20245:32 PM EDT 0 comments
MacBook Air 13-inch

Costco’s latest round of warehouse savings discounts run until August 11th and include discounts on the following items;

  • M2 MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 512 SSD) – $1,248
  • Epson Ecotank all-in-one printer – $349
  • HP 15.6 inch laptop – $799
  • iBUYPOWER Tracemesh 7 gaming PC – $1,499
  • Koda motion-activated LED light – $29 
  • Hisense 43-inch TV – $244 

You can find the rest of the deals on Costco’s coupon page. 

If you are thinking about getting the MacBook Air, you can read our review, which coincidentally had the same specs as the model on sale.

Source: Costco

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

Top Samsung exec not pleased with Apple-like design of recent products

Government

Nova Scotia announces funding for new towers, Rogers to upgrade existing sites

Reviews

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 Review: The King of Foldables might lose its crown

Streaming

New on Paramount+ Canada: August 2024

Comments