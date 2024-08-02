Costco discounts M2 MacBook Air to $1,248

Costco’s latest round of warehouse savings discounts run until August 11th and include discounts on the following items;
- M2 MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 512 SSD) – $1,248
- Epson Ecotank all-in-one printer – $349
- HP 15.6 inch laptop – $799
- iBUYPOWER Tracemesh 7 gaming PC – $1,499
- Koda motion-activated LED light – $29
- Hisense 43-inch TV – $244
You can find the rest of the deals on Costco’s coupon page.
If you are thinking about getting the MacBook Air, you can read our review, which coincidentally had the same specs as the model on sale.
Source: Costco
