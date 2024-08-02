Costco discounts M2 MacBook Air to $1,248

Costco’s latest round of warehouse savings discounts run until August 11th and include discounts on the following items;

M2 MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 512 SSD) – $1,248

Epson Ecotank all-in-one printer – $349

HP 15.6 inch laptop – $799

iBUYPOWER Tracemesh 7 gaming PC – $1,499

Koda motion-activated LED light – $29

Hisense 43-inch TV – $244

You can find the rest of the deals on Costco’s coupon page.

If you are thinking about getting the MacBook Air, you can read our review, which coincidentally had the same specs as the model on sale.

Source: Costco