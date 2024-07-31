Bell, Telus raise prices of 75GB plans

Bell has increased the price of one of its 75GB plans by $5/mo.

Previously, the carrier offered $65/75GB and $70/75GB plans, with the former being limited to bring your own phone (BYOP) customers. While the $65 plan hasn’t changed, the other option has increased to $75/mo.

Beyond the price increase, the plan hasn’t changed. It still includes 75GB of 5G data with speeds capped at up to 250Mbps followed by unlimited usage at speeds of up to 256Kbps. Additionally, the plan caps video streaming to 480p quality. It includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and international texting.

Notably, Telus also tweaked its 75GB plan pricing, though it’s hard to pinpoint exactly when this happened. Bell appears to have changed its plan sometime between July 29th and 31st, whereas Telus started making changes to its 75GB plans around July 22nd.

Telus, somewhat confusingly, offers three versions of its 75GB ‘Essential’ plan, all at different prices. However, these appear to have increased across the board as Telus joined flanker Koodo and other carriers in the disappointing trend of charging more and then offering a “discount” for automatic payments. Here are the prices as of July 31st:

$70 5G Essential 75GB ($65 with autopay) — only for BYOP customers

$75 5G Essential 75GB ($70 with autopay) — only for new activations

$80 5G Essential 75GB ($75 with autopay) — available for existing customers

Earlier in the month, Telus had $60 and $70 75GB plans, with the cheaper of the two being limited to new activations only.

Telus’ talk and text plan also got a price hike, jumping from $35 to $40. However, customers can still get the $35 price if they use autopay.

Via: iPhone in Canada