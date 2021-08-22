Here are the Samsung Galaxy S22, and Google Pixel 6 leaks from this past week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones continuously leak. All of these leaks can be difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of the past week’s hottest rumours.
From August 14th to August 20th, we saw a couple of leaks about the Pixel 6, Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 9RT.
Below are all the major smartphone leaks from August 14th to August 20th:
Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are rumoured to support faster-wired charging.
According to 91Mobiles and the tech reviewer and leaker Yogesh Brar, the upcoming Pixel devices will support 33W charging, which is almost double the smartphones’ current charging speed. Currently, Google’s Pixel devices only offer up to 18W wired charging.
Google’s Pixel 5a (it isn’t launching in Canada) will be the company’s last device to launch with an in-box charging brick. This means the next Canadian Pixel device, likely the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, won’t offer an in-box charger.
Google says that people already have a USB-C charging brick so adding it in the box is unnecessary.
Samsung
The leak indicates that the base S22 will offer a 6.06-inch display, the S22+ will sport a 6.55-inch screen and the Ultra will feature a 6.81-inch display. All three displays offer 120Hz refresh screen rate technology.
None of the three phones will offer Samsung’s Under Display Camera technology like the Z Fold 3.
CPU/GPU
Exynos 2200 with AMD mRDNA GPU (low yield, available in select markets) – Samsung 4LPE (=5LPP)
Snapdragon 898 with Adreno GPU (available in most markets) – Samsung 4LPX
RAM, ROM config/Design (https://t.co/sX5H7nvUZX)
Identical to the S21 Series
(2/2)
— Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) August 15, 2021
Instead, the S22 and S22+ will feature a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 12-megapixel telephoto and a 12-megapixel ultrawide. On the other hand, the S22 Ultra will sport a 108-megapixel primary shooter, two 12-megapixel telephoto shooters, a 12-megapixel ultrawide and laser autofocus.
Battery size is expected to start at a 3,800mAh power source for the S22, 4,600mAh for the S22+ and a 5,000mAh for the S22 Ultra.
OnePlus
OnePlus is reportedly ditching the OnePlus T this year.
The source says the OnePlus will unveil the 9RT in October, and that it will offer “modest upgrades” over the OnePlus 9R.
The RT will only release in China and India.
