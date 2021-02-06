Games to ‘Stream n’ Load’ on Google Stadia, PlayStation and Xbox [Feb. 1-7]

In case you missed it, we recently introduced a new weekly series tentatively titled ‘Stream ‘n Load,’ a video game-focused companion of sorts to our ongoing ‘Streaming in Canada’ column.
For the uninitiated, Stream n’ Load will go over the new games to hit gaming subscription services every week, such as Xbox Game Pass, Google Stadia, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus.
We’ll also highlight any Canadian titles when relevant.
Google Stadia
Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition
Developer: Typhoon GamesÂ
Publisher: 505 Games
Genre: Adventure
Price:Â included with Stadia Pro
Metacritic:Â 74 percent (PS4 version)
Stadia release date:Â February 1st, 2021
Developed by the now-defunct Montreal-based Typhoon Games,Â Journey to the Savage PlanetÂ is a quirky space adventure game that has you playing as an employee who must explore an uncharted planet to see if it’s suitable for human colonialization.
While the game is available on consoles and PC, theÂ Employee of the Month EditionÂ is exclusive to Stadia and features bonus add-on content.
Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition joinsÂ Lara Croft and Temple of LightÂ andÂ Enter the GungeonÂ as the latest batch of free Stadia Pro games.
It’s worth noting that Typhoon Games was part of Stadia Games and Entertainment, Google’s first-party game development division that was shuttered earlier this week. Google says it will continue to support Stadia with third-party titles, but don’t expect any major first-party exclusives.
PlayStation Now
PlayStation’s game streaming service has six new games this month, which are all available starting February 2nd.
However, the title that is perhaps most relevant to PlayStation gamers is:
Detroit: Become Human
Developer: Quantic Dream
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Genre: Adventure
Price:Â included with PlayStation Plus
Metacritic:Â 78 percent (PS4)
PlayStation Now release date: February 2nd, 2021
In the year 2036, androids have been introduced as servants into everyday life, which becomes upended as they start to rebel.
Shape the direction of the narrative by making choices as three different androids: Markus, who works to liberate his kin; Connor, who must down other androids, and Kara, who goes on the run with a little girl she must protect.
It’s worth noting thatÂ Detroit: Become HumanÂ is also part of the PlayStation Plus Collection on PS5.
In related news, Quantic Dream recently opened a new studio in Montreal.
The other five PS Now games you can now stream are:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III (available until April 29th, 2021)
- Darksiders Genesis
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Little Nightmares
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds (available until August 2nd, 2021)
In Canada, PlayStation Now costs $12.99/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/year.
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation has three big games for free this month with PlayStation Plus, and two of them are PS5 titles:
Concrete Genie (PS4)
Developer: Pixelopus
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Genre: Adventure
Price:Â included with PlayStation Plus
Metacritic:Â 75 percent (PS4)
PlayStation Plus release date: February 2nd, 2021
A bullied but talented young artist named Ash discovers a magical paint brush that brings his creations to life.
As Ash, you’ll restore life to the small abandoned town of Denska through your lively, colourful paintings while avoiding the bullies that pursue you.
Like virtually every other PS4 game,Â Concrete GenieÂ is also playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility.
For more onÂ ConcreteÂ Genie, check out our review here.
Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4 and PS5)
Developer: Remedy Entertainment
Publisher: 505 Games
Genre:Â Action-adventure
Price:Â included with PlayStation Plus
Metacritic:Â 82 percent (PS4)
PlayStation Plus release date: February 2nd, 2021
Play as Jesse Faden, newly appointed director of the supernatural U.S. government agency Federal Bureau of Control (FBC), as you explore the FBC’s paranormal headquarters to defeat a deadly enemy known as the Hiss.
Throughout her journey, Jesse will acquire different forms for her transforming gun, as well as new reality-warping abilities that let her telekinetically throw objects, glide and more.
Notably, theÂ Ultimate EditionÂ includes all ofÂ Control‘s add-on content, includingÂ AWE, which ties into older Remedy gameÂ Alan Wake. On top of that, the PS5 version offers various modes for 4K, 60fps and ray tracing options.
Destruction AllStars (PS5)
Developer: Lucid Games
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Genre: Vehicular combat
Price:Â included with PlayStation Plus
Metacritic:Â 65 percent (PS5)
PlayStation Plus release date: February 2nd, 2021
Compete in a global vehicle-based sports entertainment event by controlling one of 16 AllStars, each of whom has their own unique car.
You’ll then have to race around the arena and smash into enemy vehicles and, should you be ejected from yours, avoid oncoming cars until you can get yourself a new set of wheels.
It’s worth noting thatÂ Destruction AllStarsÂ was originally set to be a premium-priced PS5 launch title shifting to a February release directly onto PlayStation Plus.
A PlayStation Plus subscriptionÂ costs $69.99/year in Canada.
Find out more about this month’s PlayStation Plus titles here.
Xbox Games with Gold
As always, this month’s Games with Gold titles cover multiple Xbox generations. However, every game on this list is playable on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.
Gears 5 (Xbox One)
Welcome back to the COG. Hope you're not too rusty.
Play Gears 5 and more during the latest Games with Gold: https://t.co/JWwQ4We7SR pic.twitter.com/xOrSAtj3Bt
— Xbox (@Xbox) February 1, 2021
Developer: The Coalition
Publisher: Xbox Game Studios
Genre: Third-person shooter
Price:Â included with Xbox Games with Gold
Metacritic:Â 84 percent (Xbox One)
Xbox Games with Gold release date: February 2nd, 2021
Vancouver-based The Coalition’s secondÂ GearsÂ game follows Kait and her friends as she uncovers the origins of her family the Locust.
In addition toÂ Gears‘ signature visceral shooting, Gears 5 lets you utilize your robot companion Jack in a variety of defensive and offensive maneuvers while offering up the franchise’s biggest and most explorable environments to date.
It’s worth noting thatÂ Gears 5‘s Hivebusters campaign add-on, which focuses on Team Scorpio from the game’s multiplayer “Escape” mode, launched in December and is sold separately.
Gears 5 is also included with Xbox Game Pass, with Game Pass Ultimate offering bothÂ Gears 5 andÂ HivebustersÂ at no additional cost.
Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb (Xbox)
Developer: The Collective (defunct)
Publisher: Lucasarts (defunct)
Genre: Action-adventure
Price:Â included with Xbox Games with Gold
Metacritic:Â 73 percent (Xbox)
Xbox Games with Gold release date: February 2nd, 2021
This original Xbox serves as a prequel toÂ Indiana Jones and the Temple of DoomÂ and follows the iconic adventurer on a globe-trotting quest to track down the mysterious Heart of the Dragon.
As Indy, you’ll punch, whip and shoot your way through Nazis, the Asian underworld and other enemies while solving puzzles and recovering lost treasures.
If you’re excited about the news thatÂ WolfensteinÂ developer Machine Games is working on an Indiana Jones game, this Lucasarts classic might be able to tide you over for now.
Resident Evil (Xbox One)
Developer/Publisher: Capcom
Genre: Action-adventure
Price:Â included with Xbox Games with Gold
Metacritic:Â 91 percent (Game Cube)
Xbox Games with Gold release date: February 2nd, 2021
Shinji Mikami’s Game Cube remake of the original Resident EvilÂ on the PlayStation once again tells the story of S.T.A.R.S. agents Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield as they investigate the mysterious zombie-filled Spencer Mansion.
The 2002Â Resident EvilÂ builds on the original significantly through 3D visuals, new gameplay mechanics, revised puzzles, additional story elements, new areas to explore and more. On top of that, this Xbox One re-release of the Game Cube remake enhances the graphics further to HD quality.
Find out more about this month’s Games with Gold titles here.
Xbox Game Pass
Xbox Game Pass titles can drop on Xbox consoles, PC and/or Android, so we’ll note which platforms below.
The Falconeer (Android, Console and PC)
Developer/Publisher: Tomas Salas
Genre: Open-world air combat
Price:Â included with Xbox Game Pass
Metacritic:Â 65 percent (Xbox Series X)
Xbox Games with Gold release date: February 4th, 2021
As a powerful falcon, explore the mysterious expanse of The Great Ursee that’s rife with conflict between two factions.
Take advantage of multiple Falconeer classes with unique weapons and abilities and use ocean thermals and energy to dive, dodge, barrel-roll and twist to defeat your enemies.
It’s worth noting thatÂ The FalconeerÂ is also one the few games to support 120fps on Xbox Series X/S.
Project Winter (Android, Console and PC)
Developer/Publisher: Other Ocean Interactive
Genre: Open-world air combat
Price:Â included with Xbox Game Pass
Metacritic:Â 65 percent (Xbox Series X)
Xbox Games with Gold release date: February 4th, 2021
Developed by St. John’s-based Other Ocean, this social-focused multiplayer game has you teaming up with seven up players to work together to survive.
You’ll need to remain in constant communication as you gather resources, repair structures and brave the wilderness.
For more on this month’s Game Pass titles, click here.
What are you planning on playing this week? Let us know in the comments.
Image credit: PlayStation
