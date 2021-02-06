Steam 2K sale includes BioShock collection for $13, Borderlands and more

Steam has a sale on right now for games from the publisher 2K, which means now is a great time to pick up titles from the XCOM, Borderlands and BioShock series.
Of particular note here is BioShock: The Collection, which includes the remastered versions of the first two games in the series along with BioShock Infinite and various DLC packs. It’s on sale for 80 percent off, or just $13.19 in Canada, which is an absolute steal to get some excellent first-person shooter games.
However, BioShock: The Collection isn’t the only good deal to be had. Below you can find a list of some of the other stand out offers:
- XCOM 2 – $6.40 (92 percent off)
- Civilization VI: Platinum Edition – $41.40 (80 percent off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – $10.90 (96 percent off)
- Borderlands 3 – $26.39 (67 percent off)
- Mafia Trilogy – $52.79 (34 percent off)
- NBA 2K21 – $26.39 (67 percent off)
- Spec Ops: The Line – $6.59 (80 percent off)
You can check out the full list of deals on the Steam Store.
