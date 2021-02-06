PREVIOUS
Deals

Steam 2K sale includes BioShock collection for $13, Borderlands and more

XCOM, Civilization, Mafia and plenty of other titles from 2K are on sale right now

Feb 6, 2021

9:36 AM EST

0 comments

BioShock: Infinite

Steam has a sale on right now for games from the publisher 2K, which means now is a great time to pick up titles from the XCOM, Borderlands and BioShock series.

Of particular note here is BioShock: The Collection, which includes the remastered versions of the first two games in the series along with BioShock Infinite and various DLC packs. It’s on sale for 80 percent off, or just $13.19 in Canada, which is an absolute steal to get some excellent first-person shooter games.

However, BioShock: The Collection isn’t the only good deal to be had. Below you can find a list of some of the other stand out offers:

You can check out the full list of deals on the Steam Store.

Related Articles

News

Feb 11, 2020

9:06 PM EST

Xbox running major 2K, Capcom and Ubisoft publisher sale

News

Oct 20, 2020

8:09 AM EDT

Toronto-published Where Cards Fall coming to Nintendo Switch, PC in early 2021

News

Jul 26, 2019

7:09 PM EDT

Civilization VI: Rise and Fall expansion pack finally lands on iOS

News

Nov 25, 2020

7:16 PM EST

Steam’s ‘Autumn Sale’ offers games up to 75 percent off

Comments